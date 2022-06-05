UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik made up for the promotion's short break by delivering a thrilling show from beginning to end. Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik were matched up for a five-round heavyweight showdown in the main event. The co-main event was a featherweight scrap between Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev.

The UFC Fight Night 207 event had exciting finishes spreadout all over the card. Two such finishes were delivered by Ode' Osbourne and Karine Silva, both of whom were rewarded with the 'Performance of the Night' bonus.They received a bonus cheque of $50,000 each.

Michael Trizano vs. Lucas Almeida was awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honors. Both fighters took home an additional sum of $50,000.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik ended with a TKO victory for 'Drago'

Alexander Volkov and Jairzinho Rozenstruik locked horns in the main event of UFC Fight Night 207. It just took 'Drago' a little more than two minutes to defeat Rozenstruik as he TKO'd him in the first round.

Dan Ige and Movsar Evloev collided in a featherweight scrap in the co-main event. Evloev went on to score a dominant decision victory on June 4. The three judges scroed the fight 30-26, 30-27 and 30-27 in favor of the 28-year-old.

In his post-fight interview with Paul Felder, the Russian called out Arnold Allen for a fight.

Michael Trizano took on Lucas Almeida, who was making his UFC debut that night. Almeida made a strong statement by knocking Trizano out in the third round of the fight.

Poliana Botelho was matched up against Karine Silva for a flyweight fight at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik. It was Silva's debut fight in the promotion. The Brazilian passed her first test with flying colors as she submitted Botelho in the first round. With the victory, 'Killer' now has 11 first-round finishes on her MMA record.

In a flyweight scrap, Ode' Osbourne shut Zarrukh Adashev's lights out with a spectacular knockout with just 61 seconds left in the first round. It was the ninth finish of 'The Jamaican Sensation's MMA career.

Alonzo Menifield and Askar Mozharov opened up the main card for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik. The fight was a short-lived affair as 'Atomic' scored a TKO victory within the first five minutes of the fight.

