UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik: Main card results and highlights

[L-R] Movsar Evloev, Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Dan Ige {Images courtesy: @UFC via Instagram]
Puneet Sharma
Modified Jun 05, 2022 04:17 AM IST

UFC heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov collided in a five-round main event at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik. The heavyweight clash on June 4 marked Volkov's seventh appearance as a UFC Fight Night headliner.

The co-main event was an exciting featherweight clash between Movsar Evloev and Dan Ige. Coming into the fight, Ige was on a two-fight losing skid. Evloev, on the other hand, was undefeated with a record of 15-0 before June 4.

Other exciting fighters like Ode' Osbourne and Alonzo Menifield also competed on the main card of UFC Fight Night 207.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik main card results

Alexander Volkov def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik via TKO (2:12 of Round 1)

Movsar Evloev def. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

Lucas Almeida def. Michael Trizano via TKO (0:55 of Round 3)

Karine Silva def. Poliana Botelho via submission (D'Arce choke) (4:55 of Round 1)

Ode' Osbourne def. Zarrukh Adashev via KO (1:01 of Round 1)

Alonzo Menifield def. Askar Mozharov via TKO (4:40 of Round 1)

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik main card highlights

The main event of UFC Fight Night 207 was a short-lived affair. Alexander Volkov made quick work of Jairzinho Rozenstruik and finished him via strikes in the first round of the fight.

LO TERMINA🔥 @AlexDragoVolkov acaba la estelar en el primer round con un ataque de golpes descomunales💥 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/tEdK9ZIkjw

Movsar Evloev proved himself to be the superior fighter on June 4 as he scored a comfortable unanimous victory against Dan Ige. With the win, the Russian now boasts of a record 16-0.

Impresionante rodilla voladora que conecta por parte de @MovsarUFC 🔥 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/oqfisJwi5F
Explosivos son los golpes en este segundo round de la co-estelar🔥 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/iZ7Y3APPqu

Un derribo más para @MovsarUFC mostrando su superioridad en el combate🤝 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/YEE0b362pq

Lucas Almeida made a triumphant debut in the UFC. The Brazilian managed to secure a TKO victory against Michael Trizano in the third round of their featherweight matchup.

Gran combinación por parte del debutante Lucas Almeida💥 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/HVP6hs1Ejt

Lo logra lastimar al terminar el round @TheLoneWolfMMA 👊 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/2Eokqzcvh9
Buscando terminarlo, Lucas Almeida en modo agresivo💪 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/9qZEZLJ6En
ASI SE TERMINA❗❗❗ Lucas Almeida consigue la finalización en su debut👊 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/58k3qGihKN

Karine Silva and Poliana Botelho competed in a flyweight fight on the main card of UFC Fight Night 207. Silva caught Botelho in a D'Arce choke and submitted her in the closing seconds of the first round.

SUMISIÓN IMPRESIONANTE💥💥💥 @KillerKarine debuta y domina con finalización #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/Al4pPwS1WX

Ode' Osbourne had a short night at the office as he knocked out Zarrukh Adashev in just over a minute of their flyweight matchup.

LO MANDO A DORMIR❗@OdeOsbourne demuestra su poder👊 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/8YcCmT665o

A light heavyweight matchup between Alonzo Menifield and Akar Mozharov opened up the main card for UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik. 'Atomic' scored the 12th victory of his career as he finished Mozharov in the first round of the fight.

CODOS DESCOMALES🔥🔥🔥 @alonzomenifield usa el crucifijo para terminar el combate #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/M3SpHYamoU

Edited by David Andrew

