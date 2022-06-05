×
UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik prelims: Full results and highlights

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik [Image courtesy: UFC.com]
Puneet Sharma
ANALYST
Modified Jun 05, 2022 02:35 AM IST

After a short break, the UFC made a return with their event UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik. The event took place on June 4 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The card was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov.

The prelims of the fight card featured several noteworthy fighters including Erin Blanchfield, Jeff Molina and Damon Jackson.

Former UFC title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz took on Felice Herrig in a strawweight matchup in the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik prelims results

Karolina Kowaliewicz def. Felic Herrig via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:01 of Round 2)

Joe Solecki def. Alex da Silva Coelho via majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)

Damon Jackson def. Daniel Argueta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Niklas Stolze via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:32 of Round 2)

Tony Gravely def. Johnny Munoz Jr. via KO (1:08 of Round 1)

Jeff Molina def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Michiailidis via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Erin Blanchfield def. JJ Aldrich via submission (guillotine choke) (2:38 of Round 2)

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik prelims highlights

Former UFC strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowaliewicz broke her five-fight losing skid in the UFC by scoring an impressive victory at UFC Fight Night 207.

'Polish Princess' finished Felic Herrig with a rear-naked choke in the second round. It was 'Kowaliewicz's first finish in the UFC.

Intensos los intercambios en este primer round🔥 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/u3fEQCBiTF
UNA SUMISIÓN MÁS❗@KarolinaMMA logra su primera finalización de manera fascinante👊 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/HrR7gaUMol

Joe Solecki and Alex da Silva Coelho went toe-to-toe in a lightweight scrap. 'Leko' lost a point in the second round for repeatedly sticking his toes on the fence. The fight ended in a majority decision victory for Solecki.

Mostrando peligro temprano😨 @AlexlekoUFC #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/B4TLkjD2Lz
Castigando sobre la lona @JoeSolecki 👊 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/GVjE67fe4g

Acabo caliente esta batalla de pesos ligero🔥 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/Q0GZufaRdR
Por decisión mayoritaria📈 @JoeSolecki vence a Alex Da Silva en una intrigante pelea #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/tOW6XhLz6Y

Damon Jackson and Daniel Argueta squared off in a featherweight contest in the prelims. Jackson got the better of his opponent for the majority of the fight and scored a unanimous decision victory.

En menos de 20 segundo @damonbjackson ya consigue su primer derribo⚡ #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/qhqvsJZHij
Grandes los codos de @damonbjackson en el segundo round💪 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/vtrnf7oAr5
Se desató el caos en este ultimo round❗ #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/04oPDOv02m

En una increíble batalla @damonbjackson derrota al debutante Dan Argueta por decisión unánime💥 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/zisgrMNKP5

Niklas Stolze lost his third fight in a row in the UFC on June 4. 'Green Mask' was submitted by Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik.

Lo salva la campana😨 Gran intento de sumisión por parte de Saint Denis #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/vFpWSGedxa

AHORA SI LO CONSIGUE🔥🔥🔥 Benoit Saint Denis logra la sumisión poniendo en exhibición su calidad #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/cG5h2NsYsX

Tony Gravely made quick work of Johnny Munoz Jr. at UFC Fight Night 207. The 30-year-old knocked out his opponent in the opening minutes of the very first round.

ASI DE RAPIDO💥💥💥 @tonygravely135 logra el TKO en el primer round #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/vXfMebOdOh

Jeff Molina and Zhalgas Zhumagulov engaged in a closely-contested bantamweight matchup at UFC Fight Night 207. In the end, Molina took home the victory via split decision.

Empiezan a volar los golpes en este primer round👊 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/qGKfvXMrR2
Ambos peleadores a la ofensiva🤛 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/CUw1Nf0txh

En una pelea competitiva💪 @jmolina_125 derrota a Zhalgas Zhumagulov por decisión divida🇨🇴 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/4MO3yjw1LG

Andreas Michailidis' debut in the UFC welterweight division did not bode well for him. 'The Spartan' was outclassed by Rinat Fakhretdinov and lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Michailidis intentando la patada espectacular💥 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/5LFulW1FQu

Fakhretdinov controlando completamente desde la lona🤝 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/OQjilnwdYc
De manera dominante Rinat Fakhretdinov derrota a Andreas Michailidis por decisión unánime👊 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/N4ZvyAGaGk

Erin Blanchfield and JJ Aldrich opened up the prelims card in a flyweight matchup at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik. Blanchfield extended her winning streak to six by submitting Aldrich with a guillotine choke.

El primer derribo le pertenece a @JJAldrich1 🙌 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/8wr8uNAVtv
LA TERMINA❗@blanchfield_mma consigue su tercera al hilo con una finalización impresionante💪 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/m5vsMpxoBp

Edited by David Andrew

