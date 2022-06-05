UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik prelims: Full results and highlights

After a short break, the UFC made a return with their event UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik. The event took place on June 4 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.
The card was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov.
The prelims of the fight card featured several noteworthy fighters including Erin Blanchfield, Jeff Molina and Damon Jackson.
Former UFC title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz took on Felice Herrig in a strawweight matchup in the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik.
UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik prelims results
Karolina Kowaliewicz def. Felic Herrig via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:01 of Round 2)
Joe Solecki def. Alex da Silva Coelho via majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)
Damon Jackson def. Daniel Argueta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Benoit Saint-Denis def. Niklas Stolze via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:32 of Round 2)
Tony Gravely def. Johnny Munoz Jr. via KO (1:08 of Round 1)
Jeff Molina def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)
Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Michiailidis via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
Erin Blanchfield def. JJ Aldrich via submission (guillotine choke) (2:38 of Round 2)
UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik prelims highlights
Story continues below ad
Former UFC strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowaliewicz broke her five-fight losing skid in the UFC by scoring an impressive victory at UFC Fight Night 207.
'Polish Princess' finished Felic Herrig with a rear-naked choke in the second round. It was 'Kowaliewicz's first finish in the UFC.
Story continues below ad
Joe Solecki and Alex da Silva Coelho went toe-to-toe in a lightweight scrap. 'Leko' lost a point in the second round for repeatedly sticking his toes on the fence. The fight ended in a majority decision victory for Solecki.
Story continues below ad
Damon Jackson and Daniel Argueta squared off in a featherweight contest in the prelims. Jackson got the better of his opponent for the majority of the fight and scored a unanimous decision victory.
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Niklas Stolze lost his third fight in a row in the UFC on June 4. 'Green Mask' was submitted by Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik.
Story continues below ad
Tony Gravely made quick work of Johnny Munoz Jr. at UFC Fight Night 207. The 30-year-old knocked out his opponent in the opening minutes of the very first round.
Story continues below ad
Jeff Molina and Zhalgas Zhumagulov engaged in a closely-contested bantamweight matchup at UFC Fight Night 207. In the end, Molina took home the victory via split decision.
Story continues below ad
Andreas Michailidis' debut in the UFC welterweight division did not bode well for him. 'The Spartan' was outclassed by Rinat Fakhretdinov and lost the bout via unanimous decision.
Story continues below ad
Erin Blanchfield and JJ Aldrich opened up the prelims card in a flyweight matchup at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik. Blanchfield extended her winning streak to six by submitting Aldrich with a guillotine choke.
Story continues below ad