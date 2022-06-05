UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik prelims: Full results and highlights

After a short break, the UFC made a return with their event UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik. The event took place on June 4 at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

The card was headlined by a heavyweight clash between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Alexander Volkov.

The prelims of the fight card featured several noteworthy fighters including Erin Blanchfield, Jeff Molina and Damon Jackson.

Former UFC title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz took on Felice Herrig in a strawweight matchup in the prelims of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik.

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik prelims results

Karolina Kowaliewicz def. Felic Herrig via submission (rear-naked choke) (4:01 of Round 2)

Joe Solecki def. Alex da Silva Coelho via majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)

Damon Jackson def. Daniel Argueta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Benoit Saint-Denis def. Niklas Stolze via submission (rear-naked choke) (1:32 of Round 2)

Tony Gravely def. Johnny Munoz Jr. via KO (1:08 of Round 1)

Jeff Molina def. Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

Rinat Fakhretdinov def. Andreas Michiailidis via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Erin Blanchfield def. JJ Aldrich via submission (guillotine choke) (2:38 of Round 2)

UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik prelims highlights

Story continues below ad

Former UFC strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowaliewicz broke her five-fight losing skid in the UFC by scoring an impressive victory at UFC Fight Night 207.

'Polish Princess' finished Felic Herrig with a rear-naked choke in the second round. It was 'Kowaliewicz's first finish in the UFC.

Story continues below ad

Joe Solecki and Alex da Silva Coelho went toe-to-toe in a lightweight scrap. 'Leko' lost a point in the second round for repeatedly sticking his toes on the fence. The fight ended in a majority decision victory for Solecki.

Story continues below ad

Damon Jackson and Daniel Argueta squared off in a featherweight contest in the prelims. Jackson got the better of his opponent for the majority of the fight and scored a unanimous decision victory.

Story continues below ad

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas56 Se desató el caos en este ultimo round Se desató el caos en este ultimo round❗ #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/04oPDOv02m

Story continues below ad

Niklas Stolze lost his third fight in a row in the UFC on June 4. 'Green Mask' was submitted by Benoit Saint Denis at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Gran intento de sumisión por parte de Saint Denis Lo salva la campanaGran intento de sumisión por parte de Saint Denis #UFCVegas56 Lo salva la campana😨 Gran intento de sumisión por parte de Saint Denis #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/vFpWSGedxa

Story continues below ad

UFC Español @UFCEspanol Benoit Saint Denis logra la sumisión poniendo en exhibición su calidad AHORA SI LO CONSIGUEBenoit Saint Denis logra la sumisión poniendo en exhibición su calidad #UFCVegas56 AHORA SI LO CONSIGUE🔥🔥🔥 Benoit Saint Denis logra la sumisión poniendo en exhibición su calidad #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/cG5h2NsYsX

Tony Gravely made quick work of Johnny Munoz Jr. at UFC Fight Night 207. The 30-year-old knocked out his opponent in the opening minutes of the very first round.

Story continues below ad

Jeff Molina and Zhalgas Zhumagulov engaged in a closely-contested bantamweight matchup at UFC Fight Night 207. In the end, Molina took home the victory via split decision.

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas56 Empiezan a volar los golpes en este primer round Empiezan a volar los golpes en este primer round👊 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/qGKfvXMrR2

Story continues below ad

Andreas Michailidis' debut in the UFC welterweight division did not bode well for him. 'The Spartan' was outclassed by Rinat Fakhretdinov and lost the bout via unanimous decision.

Story continues below ad

UFC Español @UFCEspanol #UFCVegas56 De manera dominante Rinat Fakhretdinov derrota a Andreas Michailidis por decisión unánime De manera dominante Rinat Fakhretdinov derrota a Andreas Michailidis por decisión unánime👊 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/N4ZvyAGaGk

Erin Blanchfield and JJ Aldrich opened up the prelims card in a flyweight matchup at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Rozenstruik. Blanchfield extended her winning streak to six by submitting Aldrich with a guillotine choke.

Story continues below ad

UFC Español @UFCEspanol consigue su tercera al hilo con una finalización impresionante #UFCVegas56 LA TERMINA @blanchfield_mma consigue su tercera al hilo con una finalización impresionante LA TERMINA❗@blanchfield_mma consigue su tercera al hilo con una finalización impresionante💪 #UFCVegas56 https://t.co/m5vsMpxoBp

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far