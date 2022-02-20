UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill bonuses: Which fighters took home $50,000?

The UFC returned to the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, to witness the action unfold on a 12-fight card. The card was headlined by a light heavyweight bout between Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker. In terms of bonuses, four fighters got the $50,000, but no Fight of the Night award was handed out.

Jamahal Hill recorded a stunning KO against the Brazilian in the first round of their exciting clash. His performance earned him a Performance of the Night bonus worth $50,000.

In addition to Hill, fighters including Kyle Daukaus, David Onama and Stephanie Egger walked away with the Performance of the Night bonuses worth $50,000.

Jamahal Hill makes a strong statement at UFC Fight Night: Walker vs. Hill

The UFC Vegas 48 main event clash between Jamahal Hill and Johnny Walker failed to make it past the first round. The Brazilian was sent sprawling to the canvas with an overhand right shortly after the sound of the first bell.

Hill followed up his initial strike with yet another right on the mats, forcing the referee to step in to save Walker from a barrage of strikes. The contest was called to a stop barely seconds before the third minute of the first frame.

The co-main event at the Apex featured a catchweight bout between Kyle Daukaus and Jamie Pickett. Much like the main event, the co-main event ended in the first round itself.

Daukaus managed to beat the bell with seconds to spare as he recorded a submission win using a D'Arce choke. In the aftermath of his triumph, he issued a quirky call out to Tony Ferguson.

A heavyweight bout between Parker Porter and Alan Baudot came to an end by way of unanimous decision. The Underdog Mixed Martial Arts product outperformed Baudot throughout three rounds.

Jim Miller etched his name in MMA folklore as he managed to tie Donald Cerrone for the record for most wins in the UFC. In the second round of their clash, Miller demolished fellow lightweight Nikolas Motta, walking away with a KO win.

The main card action was opened by a middleweight clash between Joaquin Buckley and Abdul Razak Alhassan. The two put on a barnburner with 'New Mansa' pipping Alhassan with a close split decision.

Buckley also hosted the viral Detroit Urban Survival Training Commander Dale Brown in his corner. He revealed that Brown aided his attempt to promote his UFC Vegas 48 clash against Alhassan.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim