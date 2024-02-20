UFC Fight Night: What songs have Moreno and Royval walked out to before?

The next UFC Fight Night features a flyweight fight between Brandon Royval and Brandon Moreno, but what past walk-out songs have they had?

The entrance music is a major part of the presentation for MMA fighters and it seems like this pair of Brandons have kept it fairly consistent with the choice of tunes lately.

Moreno used to walk out to “Glorious” by Macklemore feat. Skylar Grey during his first stint with the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Also, “Cuando tu no estas” by El Tri was a prior Moreno walkout song for his August 2017 fight with Sergio Pettis.

Since his UFC return in Fall 2019, though, “El Corrido del Bebe Asesino” by Ariel Macias has served as the sonic backdrop for 'The Assassin Baby' entering the octagon.

As for Royval, he has been consistent with his song, and it's one to get classic hip-hop fans fired up. “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” by Ol’ Dirty Bastard has been the go-to for 'Raw Dawg' and it's clear there are several Wu Tang Clan appreciators within MMA that it resonates with.

Check out some commentary on Royval's UFC Fight Night entrance music below:

Expand Tweet

UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs Royval 2 and the journey from fight one

The journey to this sequel for Moreno vs Royval 2 began on Nov. 21, 2020. Moreno and Royval had their first fight on this date at UFC 255, with the former garnering the victory via a first-round injury-based TKO.

Since then, Royval has had a pair of losses to current UFC flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja that book end a three-fight winning streak.

That stretch of victories saw Royval best Rogério Bontorin, Matt Schnell, and Matheus Nicolau.

After the aforementioned first fight, Moreno saw him contend for gold at 125 pounds in his next outing. This kicked off a classic four-fight series with Deiveson Figueiredo that saw a draw, Moreno winning then losing the title, and winning it once more in the final outing.

Moreno is in the same spot as Royval here as he is also looking to rebound from a Pantoja loss that saw him lose the UFC flyweight belt in the process.

When both make their way to the cage for this UFC Fight Night sequel clash, it's safe to assume Moreno will go with the tried and true theme that has accompanied him for years of octagon walks.