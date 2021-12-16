Who is Rodney King and why did Derrick Lewis mention him at UFC Fight Night press conference?

Derrick Lewis will face surging contender Chris Daukas in the main event at UFC Vegas 45 this weekend. Ahead of his upcoming bout, 'The Black Beast' made a reference to Rodney King at the UFC Vegas 45 media day.

According to Lewis, he would fight hard against Daukas, who is a police officer, to avoid getting 'Rodney King'd' on ESPN. Derrick Lewis told reporters at the media day:

"He's gotta be a good guy because he is a police officer. I support the police department all over the world, specially in Houston. I appreciate most of you all for letting me slide with speeding ticket here and that's why I appreciate you all, back the blue all day long. Whenever you fighting a police officer you don't wanna get Rodney King'd on ESPN, so you gotta go out there and fight hard man. Do it for the people."

Watch Derrick Lewis' interview at the UFC Vegas 45 media day:

Rodney King was a felon on parole for a robbery when he led the LAPD on a high-speed chase through Los Angeles in March 1991. King was later charged with driving under the influence. When the police stopped him, King surrendered and was ordered out of the car.

Los Angeles Police Department officers then kicked him repeatedly and beat him with batons for a reported 15 minutes. More than a dozen cops stood by watching and commentating on the brutal beating. A graphic video of the incident, captured by a bystander, was broadcast into homes across the nation and worldwide.

A year later on April 29, 1992, the four primary accused officers were acquitted by a jury. A few hours later riots erupted throughout the state and particularly in South Los Angeles.

When Derrick Lewis went to prison

Derrick Lewis was charged with aggravated assault at the age of 19, weeks after graduating from high school. Lewis went on to violate his initial probation, resulting in a five-year sentence. 'The Black Beast' was released after serving three and a half years.

Derrick Lewis revealed that he had run into a member of the Ku Klux Klan on the night of the incident. During the fight that ensued, Lewis' foe was left blinded in one eye despite being in possession of a shotgun.

