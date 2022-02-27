Who won the fight between Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green (26th February 2022)?

The main event clash that headlined the UFC Vegas 49 fight card witnessed Islam Makhachev lay waste to Bobby Green. The Russian recorded his victory in the first round of the clash.

Makhachev vowed to finish the fight before the end of the second round and managed to follow through on his promise. The Dagestani phenom required just a little over three minutes to force the referee to step in and save his veteran opponent.

Soon after the sound of the first bell, Makhachev took Green to the ground and never let him up. Makhachev rained a barrage of strikes on Green from the top position, which eventually earned him the win.

The victory over Bobby Green marked his tenth consecutive win in a row. With this win, he tied the likes of UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski for the second-longest running win streak in the UFC.

In the aftermath of his triumph, while in conversation with Michael Bisping, Makhachev trained his aim to the UFC lightweight title. Makhachev called for his opportunity at the divisional gold.

Watch Makhachev speak after his win over Green in the video below:

UFC @ufc There's only one thing on @MakhachevMMA's mind after his #UFCVegas49 victory There's only one thing on @MakhachevMMA's mind after his #UFCVegas49 victory 👀🏆 https://t.co/Sb8rKamBlj

UFC Vegas 49: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green main card results

Islam Makhachev def. Bobby Green via TKO (strikes) (3:23 of Round 1)

Wellington Turman def. Misha Cirkunov via submission (armbar) (1:29 of Round 2)

Priscila Cachoeira def. Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Arman Tsarukyan def. Joel Alvarez via TKO (strikes) (1:57 of Round 2)

Armen Petrosyan def. Gregory Rodrigues via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

UFC Vegas 49: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green preliminary card results

Ignacio Bahamondes def. Rong Zhu via submission (brabo choke) (1:40 of Round 3)

Josiane Nunes def. Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Terrance McKinney def. Fares Ziam via sub (rear-naked choke) (2:11 of Round 1)

Jonathan Martinez def. Alejandro Perez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Ramiz Brahimaj def. Micheal Gillmore via submission (rear-naked choke) (2:02 of Round 1)

Carlos Hernandez def. Victor Altamirano via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

