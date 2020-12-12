UFC fight tonight: (12 December 2020): Figueiredo vs Moreno

UFC 256 is almost upon us. The final UFC pay-per-view of the season features a heavily stacked card which is capped off by a headliner where history may be made.

UFC's APEX facility based in Las Vegas, Nevada plays host to the PPV. Deiveson Figueiredo will be making a rapid-fire turnaround when he defends his UFC flyweight title against #1 contender Brandon Moreno in the main event of the event.

Having successfully defended his title against Alex Perez at UFC 255, Figueiredo will step inside the octagon for his second title defense against Moreno in the span of just 21 days. Moreno too was in action at UFC 255 and finished Brandon Royval in one round.

Well, Deiveson Figueiredo is no stranger to breaking records, as he finished his last opponent Alex Perez via guillotine choke in 1 minute and 57 seconds, recording the fastest submission in UFC flyweight title history. He will now try to create history by becoming the first man to successfully defend his title twice in the span of just one month.

If he manages to finish Moreno in their upcoming clash, Deiveson Figueiredo will also have the most finishes in UFC flyweight history.

Figueiredo is 20-1 in his professional career and won his last five fights inside the octagon. He captured the flyweight title by finishing perennial contender Joseph Benavidez via first-round TKO in July.

Brandon Moreno is being pitted as the underdog heading into the biggest fight of his life at UFC 256. Like his counterpart, Moreno is also unbeaten in his last five fights. On his return to the UFC after being cut from the flyweight roster for a brief period in 2018, Moreno picked up impressive victories against the likes of Kai Kara-France, Jussier Formiga, and Brandon Royval respectively.

The co-main event of the night features an exciting lightweight encounter between Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira. Ferguson was on a 12-fight win streak before losing to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 and will be looking to get back on the win column with a victory against his Brazilian counterpart. Oliveira is on a blistering seven-fight win streak inside the octagon and wants to earn himself the much-coveted title shot in a well-stacked lightweight division by beating Ferguson at UFC 256.

Ferguson is a former interim lightweight champion and has a 25-4 career record. He definitely knows what it's like to be fighting under the brightest lights and on the biggest stages and will be looking to make his experience count as he takes on Oliveira.

Other features on the UFC 256 main card include fights between Mackenzie Dern and Virna Jandiroba (women's strawweight), Jacare Souza and Kevin Holland (middleweight), Junior dos Santos and Ciryl Gane (heavyweight).

UFC 256 Fight Card (prelims and early-prelims)

Prelims

Cub Swanson vs. Daniel Pineda (Featherweight)

Renato Moicano vs. Rafael Fiziev (Lightweight)

Gavin Tucker vs. Billy Quarantillo (Featherweight)

Sergey Spivak vs. Jared Vanderaa (Heavyweight)

Early Prelims

Chase Hooper vs. Peter Barrett (Featherweight)