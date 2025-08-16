UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, August 16, 2025?

Yes, there is a UFC event tonight, featuring one of the most highly anticipated title fights of 2025.On Aug. 16, 2025, the UFC 319 pay-per-view event will take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This event marks the promotion's first visit to Chicago in over five years and will showcase several intriguing matchups that could influence the title pictures across multiple weight classes.In the main event, middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis (23-2 MMA, 9-0 UFC) will attempt his third title defence against No.3-ranked Khamzat Chimaev (14-0 MMA, 8-0 UFC). The fight pits du Plessis' unorthodox fighting style against Chimaev's dominant, wrestling-heavy approach that most fighters have struggled to counter. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs a result, despite having defeated several accomplished middleweights in recent outings, du Plessis enters this matchup a +200 betting underdog, while Chimaev is a -245 favorite.In his last fight at UFC 312, 'Stillknox' defeated Sean Strickland by unanimous decision, ending their rivalry with a 2-0 score. Meanwhile, Chimaev handed Robert Whittaker a devastating first-round submission loss at UFC 308.In the co-main event, No.6-ranked featherweight contender Lerone Murphy (16-0-1 MMA, 8-0-1 UFC) will face promotional newcomer and former Bellator top contender Aaron Pico (13-4 MMA).Pico was originally scheduled to face wrestling powerhouse Movsar Evloev. However, Evloev was forced to withdraw, and Murphy stepped up on short notice, accepting the high-risk matchup.How does the rest of UFC 319 card look?The UFC 319 card features 12 fights across seven weight classes with several intriguing matchups.Top 15 welterweight contenders, Geoff Neal and Carlos Prates, are set to face each other on the main card. Many observers believe this could be one of the most thrilling and explosive matchups of the year.Former middleweight title challenger Jared Cannonier will also test his skills against Michael 'Venom' Page's elusive and creative striking in another main card bout. Meanwhile, veteran fighter Tim Elliott will fight former RIZIN champion Kai Asakura in the UFC 319 main card opening bout.The preliminary card and the early prelims will showcase several ranked contenders, veteran fighters, and rising contenders, including Jessica Andrade, Edson Barboza, Chase Hooper, and Gerald Meerschaert.