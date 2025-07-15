"Just cut this kid already" - Fans react to Movsar Evloev reportedly withdrawing from Aaron Pico fight at UFC Abu Dhabi 

UFC Abu Dhabi has reportedly lost a highly anticipated clash, with Movsar Evloev allegedly forced to withdraw from the event. Suffice it to say that the fight fans aren't taking the news well.

A report from Red Corner MMA states that the Russian fighter has suffered an injury or health complication during his training camp in Thailand. Evloev was set to take on highly touted UFC debutant Aaron Pico in the co-main event.

Check out the report on Movsar Evloev below:

The fight was expected to have major implications for the featherweight division. Evloev, though undefeated, has yet to earn a crack at the 145-pound title. A win against Pico could have furthered his case for a clash against champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Evloev was last seen in a hard-fought unanimous decision win over former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310. Interestingly, since June 2021, he's never had two consecutive fights without a cancellation in between.

Pico, a former Bellator mainstay, also had a chance to propel himself to the top of the featherweight pecking order with a win. As the news of the fight cancellation flooded social media, passionate fans shared their thoughts and opinions.

@SolanaWakeBake wrote:

"Just cut this kid already."

@MaverickBudsDad chimed in:

"[People] complain about him not getting a title shot. Dude almost never fights, that’s why."

@ITSDAFANTA opined:

"The UFC is gonna punish him even worse now smh."

@SirGime wrote:

"Classic Russian PULL OUT merchant."

Check out a few more responses below:

Screenshots courtesy @SpinninBackfist on Instagram

When Alexander Volkanovski picked Movsar Evloev for the next title shot

While the UFC seems not to favor Movsar Evloev for a title shot, reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski feels the American Top Team (ATT) fighter is the most deserving of the opportunity.

During an interview with MMA legend Demetrious Johnson, 'The Great' opened up about why he wants to fight the No.1 ranked contender in his next title defense:

"I always thought that Movsar, because I'm the type of guy that [believes] we have the rankings for a reason. You earn your spot, you get it. What excites me is probably that he's 19-0. He's probably got more higher ranked guys, in the resume."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments on Movsar Evloev below:

