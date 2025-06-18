"Likely? What is UFC turning into" - MMA X lashes out at Dana White's vague title shot nod for Movsar Evloev

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced that No.4-ranked UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev will return to the octagon next month. Evloev is set to welcome Aaron Pico to the promotion in a five-round co-main event bout at UFC Abu Dhabi.
While many believe that the undefeated Evloev should be fighting for the belt, White shared that a win over the former Bellator star will likely lead to a title shot for the Russian fighter. Championship Rounds shared the comments from White, tweeting:
"🗣️ Dana White: "If Movsar can get the victory [against Pico], he will likely be the next contender for the title against Alexander Volkanovski."👀"
Check out the tweet from Championship Rounds below:
Fans shared their reaction to White's comments. @Sanjar11759 expressed disappointment with the use of the word 'likely':
"Likely? What is UFC turning into, man."
@asifchach claimed that Evloev already deserves a title shot:
"What has Pico done to deserve Movsar? Which contender has done more to warrant a title shot than Movsar? You bald re**rd."
@5_betMe shared a similar sentiment:
"This is re**rded. He should be fighting for the belt now. Please dont make Volk vs Yair 2. We know how that ends up."
@TheCasualBros suggested that the UFC CEO hates the undefeated featherweight contender:
"So its still not a yes lmao Dana hates that mofo"
Check out the best fan reactions below:
Dana White gives update on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall
Dana White appeared on The Jim Rome Show on Wednesday. White gave the latest update on the potential heavyweight title bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall, stating:
"Listen, Jon Jones has been an interesting human being to deal with since the day he got here, but I will say this about him - Jon Jones has never turned down an opponent here or been afraid to fight anybody... We'll see how this thing plays out over the next couple weeks, but if we can't get this fight done, we'll move on quickly... We'll have answers in the next couple weeks."
Check out Dana White's comments below:
White previously claimed that he was going to get the bout between the two done. While Jones recently shared that he was waiting for the UFC to announce his plans, rumors have circulated that he may walk away from mixed martial arts.