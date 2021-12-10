UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, December 11, 2021?

The UFC is all set to deliver a 15-fight card for its last pay-per-view event of the year. UFC 269, set to take place this Saturday, December 11, will see 30 combatants enter the cage inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Headlining the event will be a UFC lightweight championship bout between reigning champion Charles Oliveira and challenger Dustin Poirier.

The UFC 269 co-main event will see two-division champion Amanda Nunes put her women's bantamweight title on the line against a gritty and confident Julianna Pena.

Nunes has not faced defeat in the cage since 2014 and has remained the women's bantamweight champion since dethroning Miesha Tate at UFC 200 back in July 2016.

'The Venezuelan Vixen' is not seen as a viable threat to the current double-champion by many. However, if she pulls off the upset, it will certainly be a huge moment for her MMA career and a late contender for the most shocking moment of the year.

The main pay-per-view card for UFC 269 will open with a clash between rising star Sean O'Malley and formerly-ranked bantamweight Raulian Paiva. This is certainly a big spot for the Brazilian, who is coming off a decision win over Kyler Phillips.

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt is also set to make his long-awaited flyweight debut on the main card against Kai Kara-France.

Elsewhere, welterweight knockout artists Santiago Ponzinibbio and Geoff Neal will look to make a statement in what promises to be a thrilling showdown in Vegas.

UFC 269: Poirier and Oliveira collide

The lightweight championship showdown between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier will certainly be a huge test for both fighters this weekend.

For the Brazilian, it will be his first lightweight title defense since winning the belt at UFC 262. He did so after it was vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2020.

On the other side, the bout will mark Poirier's second chance to become the true king of the 155-pound division. After winning the interim lightweight belt in April 2019, 'The Diamond' failed to unify the titles when he faced Khabib five months later.

With two inspirational journeys coming to a head, the final pay-per-view of the year should provide fireworks.

Edited by Harvey Leonard