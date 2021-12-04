×
UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, December 4, 2021?

The UFC Apex facility for Fight Night events in Las Vegas, Nevada
Dominic Richard
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 04, 2021 02:58 AM IST
After a week without an event due to Thanksgiving, the UFC returns this Saturday with a Fight Night at its Apex gym.

UFC bantamweight contenders Rob Font (No.4) and Jose Aldo (No.5) feature in the main event of the Las Vegas card. UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo is also known as UFC on ESPN 31 and UFC Vegas 44.

Here is a video of the face off between Rob Font and Jose Aldo shared by UFC president Dana White on Twitter:

Meanwhile, ranked lightweight fighters Brad Riddell (No.12) and Rafael Fiziev (No.14) will contest the co-main event of the night.

In another 155-pound encounter, veterans Clay Guida and Leonardo Santos are set for a showdown.

Watch Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev come face-to-face below:

Next up, No.13 light heavyweight contender Jimmy Crute and No.14-ranked Jamahal Hill will clash in a high-stakes encounter.

The other two bouts on the upcoming UFC Fight Night's main card include a middleweight outing between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis, while a welterweight fight pitting Bryan Barberena against Darian Weeks will serve as the opener.

UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo

After losing to Petr Yan at UFC 251 in July of last year, two-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is on a two-fight winning streak.

'Junior' last fought Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265 in August 2021 and won via unanimous decision. Aldo holds a 30-7 win-loss record in his professional MMA career.

Rob Font, on the other hand, has won his last four octagon encounters. The 34-year-old's latest triumph came against former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt earlier in May.

Font is 19-4 in his career and has never fought for a championship in the world's biggest MMA promotion. However, he is a former 135-pound weight class titleholder at the Rhode Island-based WEC MMA organization.

