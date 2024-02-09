UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, February 10, 2024?

The UFC is headed back to its APEX Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 10, 2024, for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer (also known as UFC Vegas 86 and UFC Fight Night 236).

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card will be a battle of middleweights as the No.11-ranked Jack Hermansson takes on Joe Pyfer.

Jack Hermansson has struggled with consistency in recent years, having alternated losses and wins in his last five trips to the octagon. The Swedish fighter suffered a TKO defeat against Roman Dolidze last time out in December 2022 and will look to get back on track when he takes on a rising prospect this Saturday.

Joe Pyfer, on the other hand, will enter his first UFC main event bout this weekend on the strength of a five-fight win streak. All of those wins came via finish inside two rounds, with his latest triumph coming over Abdul Razak Alhassan via technical submission last October.

The Pennsylvanian will hope to break into the 185-pound divisional rankings with another convincing victory this weekend.

Watch the UFC Fight Tonight: Hermansson vs. Pyfer fight promo below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer card?

UFC featherweight Dan Ige will also feature on the UFC Vegas 86 card as he faces Andre Fili in the night's co-main event.

Ranked No.13 in the division, Ige is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell in September and will look to fight his way back into the win column.

Fili, on the other hand, will look to build on his first-round TKO win over Lucas Almeida in December and potentially burst into the featherweight rankings with a statement performance.

Also on the UFC Vegas 86 card, Brad Tavares will meet Gregory Rodrigues in a middleweight battle, followed by another 185-pound clash between Robert Bryczek and Ihor Potieria.

In another exciting matchup, Michael Johnson will take on Darrius Flowers in a lightweight contest. The main card opener of Saturday's UFC Fight Night will see Rodolfo Vieira square off against Armen Petrosyan in middleweight action.