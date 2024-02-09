UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC is returning to the Apex in Enterprise, Nevada, for the next fight card, UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer (also known as UFC Vegas 86 and UFC Fight Night 236).

The Fight Night event is set to go down this Saturday, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for the MMA fans.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 86, No.11-ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson will square off against rising prospect Joe Pyfer.

Hermansson is coming off a TKO loss to Roman Dolidze back in December 2022 and will look to get back on track with a win this Saturday. Meanwhile, Pyfer is on a five-fight win streak, with all those victories coming via finish.

Taking the co-main event honors at UFC Fight Night will be a battle of featherweights as the No.13-ranked Dan Ige goes up against Andre Fili.

Also on the UFC Vegas 86 card, Robert Bryczek will take on Ihor Potieria in another exciting middleweight matchup.

Find out when and where you can watch UFC tonight, along with the full fight card, start time, television, live streaming, and pricing details for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for viewers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the Fight Night prelims from 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, February 10, and the main card from 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 9:00 PM GMT on Saturday, February 10. The main card will follow at 12:00 AM GMT (midnight) on Sunday, February 11.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 5:00 AM AWST/ 6:30 AM ACST/ 7:00 AM AEST on Sunday, February 11, followed by the main card at 8:00 AM AWST/ 9:30 AM ACST/ 10:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Pyfer - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details on how to watch the card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with your provider's details if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports using the Discovery+ app or via web player. Monthly subscriptions are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a Broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a plan with one screen for $25. The basic plan costs AUD30 with two screens. A premium plan is available for AUD35 per month with three screens. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch the UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer fight promo below:

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Pyfer - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main card

Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer (middleweight)

Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili (featherweight)

Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria (middleweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues (middleweight)

Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers (lightweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates (welterweight)

Damir Hadzovic vs. Bolaji Oki (lightweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil (women's strawweight)

Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio (light heavyweight)

Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells (welterweight)

Zac Pauga vs. Bogdan Guskov (light heavyweight)

Hyder Amil vs. Fernia Garcia (featherweight)

Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng (bantamweight)