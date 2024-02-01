Roman Dolidze record: Has the Georgian been knocked out in his career?

UFC middleweight Roman Dolidze, hailing from Georgia, is currently 35 years old and holds a professional record of 12-2.

'The Caucasian' started his MMA journey in December 2016 and went on to win his first six fights. This earned him a UFC contract and subsequently made his UFC debut in July of 2020.

The 35-year-old picked up victories in his first two promotional bouts. Then, he faced off against Trevin Giles in March 2021. The night did not go well for Dolidze as Giles defeated him via unanimous decision and handed him the first loss of his career.

'The Caucasian' then turned things around and built a four-fight win streak, including wins over Jack Hermansson and Kyle Daukaus.

He then went up against Marvin Vettori at UFC 286. 'The Italian Dream' proved to be the better fighter that night and scored a victory via unanimous decision.

Those are two losses on Dolidze's record, meaning he has never been knocked out or submitted in his MMA career.

Roman Dolidze record: Who is 'The Caucasian' fighting next?

Roman Dolidze will take on Nassourdine Imavov in his next UFC outing. The fight will take place on Feb. 3 and will headline the UFC Fight Night 235 card. The event will take place at the UFC APEX Facility.

Dolidze is coming off a loss, whereas Imavov has failed to get his hand raised in his last two encounters. So, both fighters will be looking to return to the win column come fight night.

Apart from these two, fan-favorite fighters like Drew Dober, Renato Moicano, Molly McCann and Randy Brown will also compete at UFC Fight Night 235.

The UFC Fight Night 235 card is as follows:

Main Card

Main event: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov - middleweight

Co-main event: Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober - lightweight

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov - welterweight

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov - middleweight

Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke - welterweight

Viviane Araújo vs. Natália Silva - flyweight

Preliminary Card

Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko - flyweight

Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbiţă - strawweight

Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson - flyweight

Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez - welterweight

Jeong Yeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder - featherweight

Landon Quiñones vs. Marquel Mederos - lightweight

Thomas Petersen vs. Jamal Pogues - heavyweight