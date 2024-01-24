Next UFC event: Which fighters headline the card succeeding UFC 297?

The next UFC event is all set to take place on Feb. 3. The card will follow UFC 297, which took place on Jan 20. and was headlined by a middleweight title fight between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis.

UFC Fight Night 235 will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imamov. The event will take place at the promotion's APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dolidze was last seen in action at UFC 286 when he locked horns against Marvin Vettori on the main card of the event. The fight lasted all three rounds and Vettori took home the victory via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the contest 29-28, 29-28 and 30-27 in favor of 'The Italian Dream.'

Before the loss, Dolidze was on a four-fight win streak that included victories over Kyle Daukaus, Phil Hawes and Jack Hermansson.

Imavov, on the other hand, has failed to score a win in his last two outings. The 28-year-old's last fight took place in June 2023 against Chris Curtis. The bout ended on an unfortunate note as an accidental clash of heads resulted in the fight being declared a no-contest.

So, both fighters will be looking to turn things around on Feb. 3 and return to the win column.

The co-main event will feature a thrilling lightweight scrap between Renato Moicano and Drew Dober.

Apart from that, several exciting fighters like Themba Gorimbo, Randy Brown and Molly McCann, among others, will also compete on the card.

Next UFC event: The full card for the Feb 3. event

Below is the full fight for the event set to take place on Feb. 3.

Main Card

Main event: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov - middleweight

Co-main event: Renato Moicano vs. Drew Dober - lightweight

Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov - welterweight

Aliaskhab Khizriev vs. Makhmud Muradov - middleweight

Gilbert Urbina vs. Charles Radtke - welterweight

Viviane Araújo vs. Natália Silva - flyweight

Preliminary Card

Luana Carolina vs. Julija Stoliarenko - flyweight

Molly McCann vs. Diana Belbiţă - strawweight

Azat Maksum vs. Charles Johnson - flyweight

Themba Gorimbo vs. Pete Rodriguez - welterweight

Jeongyeong Lee vs. Blake Bilder - featherweight

Landon Quiñones vs. Marquel Mederos - lightweight

Thomas Petersen vs. Jamal Pogues - heavyweight