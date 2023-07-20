FACT CHECK: Did Andre Fili get his nickname 'Touchy' from UFC presenter Megan Olivi?

It turns out that UFC fighter Andre Fili's humorous nickname 'Touchy' was given to him by none other than UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi.

Way back in August 2012, Olivi posted a tweet proposing the aforementioned moniker to the UFC featherweight.

"Hey @DreFury145 - I don't know if you have a nickname or not, but I propose "touchy" ... Andre "Touchy" Fili!!!"wrote Megan Olivi.

MMA journalist Carolina Pearce recently tweeted about how she just learned about the interesting trivia.

Caroline Pearce @CarolinePearce Just learned that @MeganOlivi gave @TouchyFili his nickname ‘Touchy Fili’… Brilliant! @ufcontnt

Olivi replied to the post confirming that the piece of information was indeed true.

Andre Fili is an MMA veteran who has been competing in the UFC for nearly a decade. During his stint in the multi-billion dollar promotion, 'Touchy' has competed in 19 bouts and has emerged victorious in 10 of them.

During his UFC run, Fili has shared the octagon with the likes of Max Holloway, Yair Rodriguez, Calvin Kattar, Michael Johnson, Charles Jourdain and Bryce Mitchell.

The 33-year-old is currently scheduled to lock horns with Nathaniel Wood in his next bout. The scrap will take place on the upcoming UFC London card on July 22 at the O2 Arena. The event will be headlined by a heavyweight showdown between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura.

Fili has managed to secure only one victory in his last four outings. Wood, on the other hand, is riding a two-fight win streak with victories over Charles Rosa and Charles Jourdain.

So, at UFC London, 'Touchy' will have to put on an impressive performance in order to secure the victory and build some much needed momentum.

Megan Olivi is a crucial member of the UFC broadcasting team

Over the years, UFC presenter Megan Olivi has built herself up to be a prominent figure in the UFC and MMA in general. For a long time, the 36-year-old has been providing entertaining content to the fans in the form of broadcast shows, athlete stories, pre-fight analysis and fighter interviews.

In an interview with the UFC back in 2021, Olivi reflected on her journey in the sport and how she figured things out along the way.

"To look at where I started and not really know what I wanted to do, but knew that I loved sports and I loved storytelling, to now being able to implement storytelling about athletes into our broadcast? It's now sort of ingrained into the broadcast, you hear these snippets before an athlete walks or you see the feature interviews or whatever it is to be able to tell those stories now on such a high level on ESPN on the world's best athletes," said Megan Olivi.