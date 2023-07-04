"The Office is a VERY serious show" - Megan Olivi gives a perfect sarcastic reply to social media troll who tried to insult her job

Megan Olivi has solidified her position in the UFC broadcast team, earning her place through years of dedication and her exceptional talent to engage in insightful conversations with the biggest stars of the sport. While she is known for her charming and affable personality, she also possesses the remarkable ability to silence internet trolls who try to belittle her profession.

Olivi treated her Instagram followers to a delightful video compilation recently showcasing some fun behind-the-scenes moments featuring the likes of Alexander Volkanovski and Daniel Cormier. She captioned the post:

"It’s the best time of the year for fight fans, International Fight Week! It’s hectic and at times a bit chaotic for us - but most importantly it’s FUN and we wouldn’t have it any other way! So looking forward to another memorable week at work with the greatest team in the world."

Check out Megan Olivi's post below:

One fan responded to the video by reigniting the longstanding debate over whether outdoor workers face greater challenges compared to office workers considering they endure harsh weather conditions, physical labor, and safety risks. Megan Olivi, recognizing the unique challenges of office workers, deftly reacted to the troll with a strong message infused with humor and reference to the popular American sitcom, The Office.

She wrote:

"Oh, you’re right! That sentence about us working harder than those who do manual labor in the summer heat really drove my point home. And The Office is a VERY serious show so definitely meant we work harder than anyone who has ever worked any job anywhere ever."

Check out the exchange below:

When Megan Olivi reflected on being synonymous with the experience of a UFC live broadcast

In an interview with ufc.com, Megan Olivi, a prominent figure in the broadcast team of the premier MMA organization, expressed her awe and gratitude at being recognized as a vital part of the UFC broadcast live experience.

The 36-year-old marveled at the opportunity to share the story of UFC stars on a grand scale, whether through pre-fight snippets, feature interviews, or high-level broadcast shows on ESPN. For Megan Olivi, this achievement is a testament to her love and dedication for sports and her knack for storytelling as the driving force behind her journey.

Olivi stated:

"To look at where I started and not really know what I wanted to do, but knew that I loved sports and I loved storytelling, to now being able to implement storytelling about athletes into our broadcast? It's now sort of ingrained into the broadcast, you hear these snippets before an athlete walks or you see the feature interviews or whatever it is to be able to tell those stories now on such a high level on ESPN on the world's best athletes."

