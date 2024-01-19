UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, January 20, 2024?

The world's premier MMA promotion will head to Toronto, Canada, for UFC fight tonight at the Scotiabank Arena.

UFC 297: Strickland vs. du Plessis has two title fights on tap and features a series of other high-stake battles involving top contenders and prospects across various divisions.

Taking the main event slot at UFC 297 will be a much-anticipated middleweight title showdown between newly crowned 185-champ Sean Strickland and No.2-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis.

Sean Strickland produced one of the biggest upsets in the UFC title fight history when he dethroned Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision at UFC 293 last September. 'Tarzan' scored his third consecutive win with the title-winning performance and looks to make the first successful defense of his middleweight crown this Saturday.

Dricus du Plessis, on the other hand, is on an eight-fight win streak, with six of those victories coming inside the UFC octagon. 'Stillknocks' finished all but one of his opponents on that run and is fresh off an impressive TKO victory over former titleholder Robert Whittaker at UFC 290.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC 297: Strickland vs. du Plessis fight preview below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC 297: Strickland vs. du Plessis card?

No.2-ranked women's bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington will co-main event the card as she battles the No.3-ranked Mayra Bueno Silva for the 135-pound title, which vacated by Amanda Nunes following her win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289 last June.

Pennington will have her second shot at the bantamweight title after her TKO defeat to then-champion Amanda Nunes in 2018. The Colorado native edged out a split decision win over Ketlen Vieira in her latest outing and is riding a five-fight win streak into this championship fight.

Mayra Bueno Silva, meanwhile, picked up a submission win over former champion Holly Holm in their main event bout last July. However, the win over overturned to a no contest after her ADHD medication resulted in a positive test for Ritalinic acid.

In another intriguing matchup, Neil Magny will square off against Mike Malott in a welterweight showdown.

Also on the pay-per-view card, Chris Curtis will go up against Marc-Andre Barriault in a clash of middleweights.

No.4-ranked featherweight contender Arnold Allen will also go toe-to-toe with No.9-ranked undefeated contender Movsar Evloev to kick off the UFC 297 main card.