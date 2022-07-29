UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, July 30, 2022?

The UFC is headed to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas for UFC Fight Tonight: UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2. The action is set to go down this Saturday, July 30, and MMA fans are in for a treat.

Headlining the UFC 277 card will be a women's bantamweight title clash between reigning champion Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. The pair will meet in a highly anticipated rematch from their UFC 269 bout where 'The Venezuelan Vixen' pulled off a huge upset win over 'The Lioness' to capture her first title in the promotion.

In the co-headliner, former flyweight champion and current No.1-ranked contender Brandon Moreno will meet his former foe and No.2-ranked Kai Kara-France in an interim title matchup. The duo first battled at UFC 245 in December 2019 where the Mexican outpointed 'Don't Blink' to pick up the win.

However, this is expected to be a tough matchup for 'The Assassin Baby' considering the improvements the New Zealander has displayed in his recent outings.

In another exciting matchup, No.5-ranked heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis will meet the No.11-ranked Sergei Pavlovich in an octagon-shaking clash. 'The Black Beast' will be desperate to retain his spot in the top five, while his opponent will aim to break into the divisional top 10 with a strong performance.

The potential main card opener of UFC Fight Tonight will see No.4-ranked light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev and No.5-ranked Anthony Smith square off in a pivotal matchup for the division. A standout performance from either man could earn the winner the next crack at the 205-pound title, held by newly crowned champion Jiri Prochazka.

UFC Fight Tonight: Julianna Pena aims to cement her status as true bantamweight champion with Amanda Nunes rematch

Julianna Pena defied all odds when she submitted Amanda Nunes in their memorable first encounter at UFC 269 at the T-Mobile Arena. 'The Venezuelan Vixen' became the first woman in the promotion to beat the Brazilian since September 2014 and snapped her 12-fight win streak.

While Pena received minimal support heading into their first battle, many even branded her eventual victory a fluke despite the sensational performance. That said, the 32-year-old is now aiming to deliver an encore and shut down the naysayers.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC 277: Pena vs. Nunes 2 fight preview below:

However, it could be a tough night for Pena as the former champ-champ will be equally determined to reclaim her title and prove who's the better fighter between the two.

'The Lioness' is still a sizeable favorite to beat her American rival in their second meeting at UFC 277 this Saturday. This doesn't come as a surprise considering the dominant run Nunes has had in recent years.

