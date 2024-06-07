UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 8, 2024?

The UFC is headed to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 8, 2024, for UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov (also known as UFC Louisville and UFC on ESPN 57).
The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by a battle of middleweight contenders as the No.4-ranked Jared Cannonier takes on Nassourdine Imavov, who is placed at No.7.
Cannonier suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss against Israel Adesanya in their championship battle at UFC 276 in July 2022. 'The Killa Gorilla' bounced back with a split decision win over Sean Strickland before edging out Marvin Vettori last year.
The Alaskan will look to put together a three-fight win streak and insert himself back into the title picture with a victory on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Imavov's collision course with Chris Curtis ended in a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads at UFC 289 last June. In his subsequent outing earlier this year, the Frenchman fought Roman Dolidze to a majority decision victory.
Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov fight promo below:
UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov card?
Former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will also feature on Saturday's card as he battles Dustin Jacoby in the co-main event.
Once an undefeated prospect with a perfect 12-0 record, Reyes finds himself in a tough spot. 'The Devastator' is currently on a four-fight skid with his last three defeats coming via stoppage. The Cailfornian was most recently obliterated by Ryan Spann via first-round knockout at UFC 281.
Jacoby, meanwhile, has also struggled for consistency in recent years. The Illinois native is 1-3 in his last four outings and is looking to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Alonzo Menifield at UFC 296 in December.
The UFC Fight Night card will also feature a middleweight showdown between Brunno Ferreira and Dustin Stoltzfus, followed by an intriguing bantamweight clash between the highly-touted Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios.
In another 185-pound battle, Julian Marquez will square off against Zachary Reese.
To kick off the main card, Miguel Baeza will battle Punahele Soriano in a welterweight contest.