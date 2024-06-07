UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, June 8, 2024?

The UFC is headed to the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky, on June 8, 2024, for UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov (also known as UFC Louisville and UFC on ESPN 57).

Ad

The UFC Fight Night card will be headlined by a battle of middleweight contenders as the No.4-ranked Jared Cannonier takes on Nassourdine Imavov, who is placed at No.7.

Cannonier suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss against Israel Adesanya in their championship battle at UFC 276 in July 2022. 'The Killa Gorilla' bounced back with a split decision win over Sean Strickland before edging out Marvin Vettori last year.

The Alaskan will look to put together a three-fight win streak and insert himself back into the title picture with a victory on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Meanwhile, Imavov's collision course with Chris Curtis ended in a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads at UFC 289 last June. In his subsequent outing earlier this year, the Frenchman fought Roman Dolidze to a majority decision victory.

Ad

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov fight promo below:

Ad

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov card?

Former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes will also feature on Saturday's card as he battles Dustin Jacoby in the co-main event.

Once an undefeated prospect with a perfect 12-0 record, Reyes finds himself in a tough spot. 'The Devastator' is currently on a four-fight skid with his last three defeats coming via stoppage. The Cailfornian was most recently obliterated by Ryan Spann via first-round knockout at UFC 281.

Ad

Jacoby, meanwhile, has also struggled for consistency in recent years. The Illinois native is 1-3 in his last four outings and is looking to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Alonzo Menifield at UFC 296 in December.

Ad

The UFC Fight Night card will also feature a middleweight showdown between Brunno Ferreira and Dustin Stoltzfus, followed by an intriguing bantamweight clash between the highly-touted Raul Rosas Jr. and Ricky Turcios.

Ad

In another 185-pound battle, Julian Marquez will square off against Zachary Reese.

To kick off the main card, Miguel Baeza will battle Punahele Soriano in a welterweight contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.