UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, May 10, 2025?

Fortunately for MMA fans, there is a UFC fight tonight, May 10, at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Even more fortunate is that it's not a mere Fight Night card; it's UFC 315, a pay-per-view.
The event has 15 fights scheduled, with two undisputed title fights among them.
The early preliminary card starts at 6:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:30 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). Meanwhile, the second preliminary card begins at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T.
The main card is set for 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. These times are for American viewers.
Coincidentally, the E.T. times for Americans are identical to the Canadian E.D.T. (Eastern Daylight Time). The main card opens with a lightweight clash between Benoît Saint Denis and Kyle Prepolec. It is followed by former women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso facing streaking Brazilian fighter Natália Silva.
Next is the return of all-time great and former featherweight champion José Aldo, who takes on Aiemann Zahabi in a bantamweight bout. In the co-main event, two-time women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her newly reclaimed belt against Manon Fiorot.
The main event sees Belal Muhammad make his first defense of the welterweight title against 170-pound striker extraordinaire Jack Della Maddalena, who looks to be among the very few Australians to capture championship gold in the promotion.
What are the other fights at UFC 315?
On the UFC 315 preliminary card, Canadian prospect Mike Malott looks to create further distance from his stunning loss to Neil Magny by building on his recent win over Trevin Giles by beating welterweight Charles Radtke. At women's flyweight, former strawweight queen Jéssica Andrade faces Jasmine Jasudavicius.
Light heavyweight plays host to two contests: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cuţelaba and Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan. In the early prelims, Marc-André Barriault meets Bruno Silva at middleweight, and Daniel Santos vs. Lee Jeong-yeong at featherweight.
Finally, Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan at bantamweight is the matchup to start the event.