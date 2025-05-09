UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, May 10, 2025?

Fortunately for MMA fans, there is a UFC fight tonight, May 10, at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Even more fortunate is that it's not a mere Fight Night card; it's UFC 315, a pay-per-view.

Ad

The event has 15 fights scheduled, with two undisputed title fights among them.

The early preliminary card starts at 6:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:30 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). Meanwhile, the second preliminary card begins at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T.

The main card is set for 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. These times are for American viewers.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Coincidentally, the E.T. times for Americans are identical to the Canadian E.D.T. (Eastern Daylight Time). The main card opens with a lightweight clash between Benoît Saint Denis and Kyle Prepolec. It is followed by former women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso facing streaking Brazilian fighter Natália Silva.

Next is the return of all-time great and former featherweight champion José Aldo, who takes on Aiemann Zahabi in a bantamweight bout. In the co-main event, two-time women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defends her newly reclaimed belt against Manon Fiorot.

Ad

The main event sees Belal Muhammad make his first defense of the welterweight title against 170-pound striker extraordinaire Jack Della Maddalena, who looks to be among the very few Australians to capture championship gold in the promotion.

What are the other fights at UFC 315?

On the UFC 315 preliminary card, Canadian prospect Mike Malott looks to create further distance from his stunning loss to Neil Magny by building on his recent win over Trevin Giles by beating welterweight Charles Radtke. At women's flyweight, former strawweight queen Jéssica Andrade faces Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Light heavyweight plays host to two contests: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cuţelaba and Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan. In the early prelims, Marc-André Barriault meets Bruno Silva at middleweight, and Daniel Santos vs. Lee Jeong-yeong at featherweight.

Finally, Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan at bantamweight is the matchup to start the event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.