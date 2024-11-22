UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, November 23, 2024?

The UFC is headed to the Galaxy Arena in Macao, SAR, China on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 (U.S. time) for its upcoming card, UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo (also known as UFC Macau and UFC Fight Night 248).

Headlining the UFC Fight Night card will be a battle of bantamweight contenders as the No.3-ranked former title challenger Petr Yan takes on the No.5-ranked Deiveson Figueiredo.

Yan lost a pair of razor-thin split decisions, first in a title-fight rematch against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273 and then to Sean O'Malley six months later at UFC 280. 'No Mercy' lost his third straight fight in a lopsided unanimous decision against now-champion Merab Dvalishvili in March 2023.

However, the Russian rebounded by edging out Yadong Song at UFC 299 earlier this year and will hope to put together another win streak starting Saturday.

Figueiredo, meanwhile, is riding a three-fight win streak into this fight. After his title-fight loss to Brandon Moreno at UFC 283, 'Deus da Guerra' made a successful bantamweight debut against Rob Font last December. The Brazilian submitted Cody Garbrandt in the subsequent outing and followed that up by outpointing Marlon Vera in August.

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Yan vs. Figueiredo card?

No.2-ranked women’s strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan will also feature on the card as she battles the No.10-ranked Tabatha Ricci in the co-main event.

Xiaonan will look to bounce back after coming up short in her title bid against Weili Zhang at UFC 300. Ricci, on the other hand, is hoping to build on her two consecutive victories over Tecia Pennington and Angela Hill.

In another intriguing matchup, Song Kenan will square off against Muslim Salikhov in a welterweight showdown.

Also on the main card, Volkan Oezdemir will take on Carlos Ulberg in a light heavyweight matchup. It will be followed by a women's flyweight clash between Wang Cong and Gabriella Fernandes.

Additionally, Zhang Mingyang will go head-to-head with Ozzy Diaz in another light heavyweight showdown to kick off the main card.

