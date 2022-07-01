UFC Fight Tonight: July 2, 2022 - Know the main card fighters competing at UFC 276

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on July 2, 2022. The pay-per-view event is loaded with multiple title fights and a series of exciting matchups.

UFC 276 will be headlined by a middleweight title showdown between defending champion Israel Adesanya and No.2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier.

The co-headliner will see Alexander Volkanovski defend his flyweight title against former champion Max Holloway in a much-anticipated trilogy bout.

Also on the main card is a middleweight clash between Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira. The victor will likely go on to face the winner of the main-event bout between Adesanya and Cannonier.

Rising star Sean O'Malley will also be returning to action on the main card to face Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight showdown.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier main card fighters

Check out the entire UFC 276 main card, which is scheduled to get underway on July 2 at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT.

UFC 276 main card:

Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier (middleweight title bout)

Alexander Volkanovksi vs. Max Holloway (featherweight title bout)

Sean Strickland vs. Alex Pereira (middleweight bout)

Robbie Lawler vs. Bryan Barberena (welterweight bout)

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O'Malley (bantamweight bout)

Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya (22-1) looks to make a fifth successful defense against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276 this weekend. 'The Last Stylebender' will have the opportunity to score his first stoppage victory since beating Paulo Costa via TKO in September 2020. The 32-year-old champion defeated Marvin Vettori and Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision in his last two title defenses.

Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier (15-5) earned his shot at the title with his vicious second-round knockout of Derek Brunson in February. Prior to that, 'The Killa Gorilla' edged out a unanimous decision win over Kelvin Gastelum in August 2021.

Alexander Volkanovksi

Alexander Volkanovksi (24-1) captured the 145-pound title with a unanimous decision win over Max Holloway in December 2019. The Australian went on to pick up a split decision victory over 'Blessed' for a second time in July 2020 before making two more successful defenses of his title. 'The Great' most recently dispatched Chan Sung Jung via fourth-round TKO last April.

Max Holloway

Since dropping the title to Volkanovski, Max Holloway (23-6) has also been successful run through the division. The Hawaiian fighter has back-to-back unanimous decisions over Calvin Kattar and Yair Rodriguez.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland (25-3) extended his winning streak to six fights when he scored a a split decision win over Jack Hermansson in February. 'Tarzan' has been unbeaten since climbing up to middleweight from welterweight in 2020.

Alex Pereira

Alex Pereira (5-1) made a stunning UFC debut with a highlight-reel knockout win over Andreas Michailidis last November, following it up with a unanimous decision victory against Bruno Silva just four months later. Pereira looks ready to produce a statement performance at UFC 276 this Saturday and propel himself into title contention. After beating Adesanya twice during their time with Glory Kickboxing, Pereira has long been touted as a potential opponent for the 185-pound champion.

Robbie Lawler

Robbie Lawler (29-15) snapped his four-fight losing skid with a third-round TKO of Nick Diaz last September. 'Ruthless' will look to pick up his first back-to-back wins since early 2016 when he faces Bryan Barberena.

Bryan Barberena

Bryan Barberena (17-8) is riding two consecutive victories, with his most recent win coming over Matt Brown in March this year. 'Bam Bam' is currently 3-3 in his last six bouts.

Pedro Munhoz

With four losses in his past five bouts, Pedro Munhoz (19-7) should be desperately searching for a win when he takes on a highly touted Sean O'Malley this Saturday. While 'The Young Punisher' has struggled as of late, his four losses came against the likes of Aljamain Sterling, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz.

Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley (15-1) is coming off three straight stoppage wins, most recently dispatching Raulian Paiva via first-round TKO in December. The 27-year-old prospect will look to deliver another strong performance when he takes on Munhoz at UFC 276 this Saturday.

Watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier fight preview below:

