UFC Fight Tonight: July 2, 2022 - Know the prelim fighters competing at UFC 276

UFC 276: Adesanya vs Cannonier is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada on July 2, 2022. The pay-per-view event will be headlined by a middleweight title showdown between defending champion Israel Adesanya and No.2-ranked contender Jared Cannonier.

In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will put his title on the line against former champion Max Holloway in a highly anticipated trilogy bout.

Also on the main card, Sean Strickland and Alex Pereira will meet in a middleweight bout in a fight that could have major title implications.

In another exciting bout, rising bantamweight prospect Sean O'Malley will take on Pedro Munhoz.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card is also lined up with intriguing matchups.

UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier preliminary card fighters

Check out the entire UFC 276 preliminary card, which is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, July 2 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

UFC 276 preliminary card:

Brad Riddell vs. Jalin Turner (lightweight bout)

Ian Garry vs. Gabriel Green (welterweight bout)

Jim Miller vs. Donald Cerrone (welterweight bout)

Brad Tavares vs. Dricus Du Plessis (middleweight bout)

Brad Riddell

Brad Riddell (10-2) suffered his first loss under the UFC banner against Rafael Fiziev last time out, falling via third-round knockout. Prior to that defeat, the City Kickboxing product had seven consecutive wins, four of which came during his promotional run.

Jalin Turner

Jalin Turner (12-5) will enter the bout on the back of four straight wins. This is the first time in the American's 17-fight pro-MMA career that he has scored four consecutive victories. He will aim to continue his strong run of form when he takes on Riddell this Saturday.

Ian Garry

Undefeated welterweight prospect Ian Garry will look to extend his record to a perfect 10-0 this Saturday. Standing at 6'3", the 24-year-old Dubliner will have a massive five-inch height advantage over his next opponent.

Gabriel Green

Gabriel Green (11-3) is fresh off two straight wins, dispatching Yohan Lainesse via second-round TKO last time out in April. 'Gifted' will look to build on his momentum when he takes on the undefeated Garry at UFC 276 on Saturday.

Jim Miller

Jim Miller (34-16) is coming off back-to-back stoppage victories, with his most recent win coming over Nikolas Motta via second-round TKO in February. The 38-year-old will attempt to score a third consecutive finish when he takes on another UFC veteran in Cerrone.

Donald Cerrone

Donald Cerrone (36-16) will make his 38th walk to the UFC octagon at the upcoming pay-per-view. 'Cowboy' is winless in his last six fights and will serve as a late-replacement opponent for Miller this Saturday.

Brad Tavares

Brad Tavares (19-6) is on a two-fight win streak, with his most recent victory coming over Omari Akhmedov via split decision in July 2021. The 34-year-old is 2-2 in his last four fights.

Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis (16-2) will enter UFC 276 this Saturday on the back of four consecutive wins. 'Stillknocks' stopped all of his last four opponents inside two rounds. The 28-year-old will look to register his fifth straight finish on Saturday.

Watch UFC 276: Adesanya vs. Cannonier fight preview below:

