UFC Fight Tonight: May 7, 2022 - Know the prelim fighters competing at UFC 274

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje is set to take place inside the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, May 7. The pay-per-view will be headlined by a highly anticipated lightweight title clash between reigning champion Charles Oliveira and No.1-ranked contender Justin Gaethje.

In the co-headliner, Rose Namajunas will put her strawweight title on the line against former champion and No.2-ranked Carla Esparza.

Also on the main card, former interim champion Tony Ferguson will be hoping to bounce back from a three-fight skid against Michael Chandler, who has lost two fights in a row.

While the main card will undoubtedly produce fireworks, the preliminary card is also lined up with intriguing matchups.

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje preliminary card fighters

Check out the entire UFC 274 preliminary card, which is scheduled to kick off on May 7 at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

UFC 274 prelim card:

Andre Fialho vs. Cameron VanCamp

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Macy Chiasson vs Norma Dumont

Brandon Royval vs Matt Schnell

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Watch the UFC 274 countdown video below:

Andre Fialho

Andre Fialho (15-4) rebounded from an unsuccessful UFC debut earlier this year with a first-round TKO win over Miguel Baeza in April. The 28-year-old will now make a quick turnaround as he takes on VanCamp just three weeks after his last battle.

Cameron VanCamp

Cameron VanCamp (15-5) is set to make his promotional debut at UFC 274 this Saturday. 'The Invader' will enter the cage on the back of a four-fight winning streak. Three of those wins have come via submission inside two rounds.

Randy Brown

Randy Brown (14-4) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Jared Gooden last October. This Saturday, 'Rude Boy' will have the opportunity to extend his winning streak to three when he takes on another up-and-coming talent in Khaos Williams.

Khaos Williams

Much like his opponent, Khaos Williams (13-2) will be looking to stretch his win streak to three this weekend. In his most recent outing last November, 'The OxFighter' dispatched Miguel Baeza via third-round TKO.

Macy Chiasson

Macy Chiasson (7-2) is fresh off a submission loss to Raquel Pennington in December. The Louisiana native was riding a two-fight win streak in the promotion before that defeat.

Norma Dumont

Norma Dumont will enter her upcoming bout this weekend on the back of a three-fight winning streak. The Brazilian suffered her only career loss against Megan Anderson in February 2020.

Brandon Royval

Brandon Royval (13-6) snapped his two-fight skid with a split-decision win over Rogerio Bontorin in January. The 29-year-old will now look to build on the momentum when he faces Matt Schnell at UFC 274 this Saturday.

Matt Schnell

Matt Schnell will return to action a year after his no-contest bout against Rogerio Bontorin last May. 'Danger' was previously set to take on Alex Perez, but the fight had to be called off after Perez missed weight.

Blagoy Ivanov

After dropping back-to-back split-decision losses, Blagoy Ivanov (18-4) will look to rebound at UFC 274 this weekend when he takes on another veteran fighter. The Bulgarian is 2-3 in his last five trips to the octagon.

Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Marcos Rogerio de Lima (19-7) has won two fights in a row, most recently dispaching Ben Rothwell via first-round TKO. The Brazilian will now look to continue that momentum into UFC 274 this Saturday.

Francisco Trinaldo

Francisco Trinaldo (27-8) rebounded from his loss to Muslim Salikhov last June with a split-decision win over Dwight Grant in October. The 43-year-old looks set to secure his second consecutive win when he takes on Danny Roberts on May 7.

Danny Roberts

After suffering two losses in 2019, Danny Roberts (18-5) bounced back with back-to-back wins inside the octogan. The Brit's most recent victory came against Ramazan Emeev last October. 'Hot Chocolate' will now hope to stretch his winning streak to three when he steps under the bright lights this Saturday.

Edited by Aziel Karthak