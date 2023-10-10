UFC fight this weekend: Is there a card on Saturday, October 14, 2023?

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza takes center stage at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada, United States on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The main event promises to deliver fireworks as featherweights Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza step into the Octagon. This bout was originally slated for UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs. Sandhagen in October 2020 but was postponed due to undisclosed reasons. At long last, fight fans can finally witness these two dynamic fighters clash in what's likely to be a thrilling showdown.

In addition to the headlining bout, there's a lot more excitement in store. A bantamweight clash between Cameron Saaiman and Christian Rodriguez further adds to the card's appeal. This fight was initially scheduled for UFC 290 in July but was rescheduled due to Rodriguez's injury.

Furthermore, a women's bantamweight matchup between Tainara Lisboa and Ravena Oliveira is also on the docket. Although Darya Zheleznyakova was initially set to compete, she had to withdraw for undisclosed reasons, paving the way for Oliveira to step in.

Unfortunately, not all matchups have remained intact. The flyweight bout between Tatsuro Taira and David Dvořák has been canceled for reasons yet to be disclosed. Nevertheless, the upcoming card boasts plenty of other exciting contests.

In the middleweight division, Michel Pereira was originally slated to face Marc-André Barriault. Unfortunately, due to medical issues, Barriault has withdrawn from the bout, with Andre Petroski taking his place.

Lastly, a lightweight clash between Terrance McKinney and Chris Duncan was anticipated, but visa issues forced Duncan out of the event. As a result, promotional newcomer Brendon Marotte steps in for what should be a memorable debut.

UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs. Barboza promises an unforgettable night of MMA action, with fighters from various divisions looking to make their mark.

UFC Fight Night: Renato Moicano weighs in on Yusuff vs. Barboza

Ranked lightweight Renato Moicano, who is also a training partner of Edson Barboza, shared his insights on the upcoming headline matchup between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza in a recent YouTube video.

Moicano expressed his support for his compatriot and friend, Edson Barboza, emphasizing the hard work 'The Animal' has put into his training. However, he acknowledged the challenges that Yusuff's style presents to Barboza:

"I am one hundred percent sure that if this is a striking match, Edson Barboza will beat Yusuff.... (But) Yusuff is an MMA fighter. Even though he is more of a striker, sometimes he tries takedowns, tries to be on the top... Five-round fight and Barboza being 37... I think that makes a hard fight for Barboza... That's the danger for Barboza."

Check out Moicano's comments below: