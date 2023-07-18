UFC fighter's hilarious reaction to announcement of Lindsay Lohan’s childbirth

Recently, news that superstar Lindsay Lohan had given birth to a baby boy made its rounds on social media, and a UFC fighter has taken a light jab at the couple. Lohan and her husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed their first baby, a son whom they named 'Luai.'

The couple live in Dubai and so have chosen a name with Arabic connotations. 'Luai' is reportedly an Arabic name that means 'shield' or 'protector.'

Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Welcome Their First Baby, Son Luai: 'Over the Moon in Love'

Given Lohan's stardom, the news went viral on social media, garnering attention and various reactions. One such reaction came from none other than UFC fighter Billy Quarantillo, who had a hilarious remark to make.

The UFC featherweight took to Twitter to comment on the news, quoting a tweet featuring Lohan with her husband alongside the caption:

"That baby looks old as s**t"

With his tweet, Billy Quarantillo garnered much praise from UFC fans for his quick wit and sense of humor. Fans lauded him for the same on Twitter, further endearing the well-liked Quarantillo to the MMA community.

UFC Featherweight Billy Quarantillo last faced Edson Barboza, set to fight again on August 5th card

Billy Quarantillo's last appearance in the octagon did not go his way. Veteran Edson Barboza finished him in the very first round. Quarantillo dove in for a takedown, but Barboza timed a signature knee to finish Quarantillo.

As a result, Quarantillo will be looking to make a solid comeback to the octagon, as he is set to face Damon Jackson on August 5th in Nashville, Tenessee. The bout will be a featherweight bout.

Billy Quarantillo vs Damon Jackson



Billy Quarantillo vs Damon Jackson

August 5 | Nashville TN | 145 lbs



Billy Quarantillo vs Damon Jackson August 5 | Nashville TN | 145 lbs

With a win, Quarantillo, who doesn't hold a current ranking, will make a case for him to enter the top 15. His opponent, Damon Jackson, is also coming off a KO loss to Dan Ige, so both fighters will be expected to bring their a-game and leave it all out there.

The main event will also be a featherweight affair and will see Cory Sandhagen take on the surging Umar Nurmagomedov in what could potentially be a number-one contender fight.