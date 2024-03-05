UFC fighter's "robbery" comment triggers mass outrage over "embarrassing" fighter pay situation - "Dana White, absolutely pathetic greed"

Tyson Pedro's recent retirement announcement following a loss at UFC Vegas 87 has reignited discussions about fighter pay within the organization. Citing financial difficulties as a major reason for his decision, Pedro's situation has struck a chord with fans and athletes alike.

Throughout his career, Pedro amassed a record of 10 wins and five losses. However, his decision to step away highlights the financial struggles faced by many UFC fighters despite their dedication and sacrifices.

During a post-fight interview, Pedro, in a seemingly lighthearted manner, stated:

"You put in all the costs, the cost to my family, probably just can't do it anymore."

He continued:

"With the tax deductions and the loss of the fight tonight, I'm probably gonna have to rob someone in the car park. If anyone's got any money on them, who's got the most on them?"

Check out Tyson Pedro's comments below:

While delivered as a joke, Pedro's comment underscores the harsh reality for many fighters. Fans on social media expressed outrage at the situation, comparing the UFC's fighter pay structure to other major sporting leagues:

"This gotta be embarrassing for the organization no??? Like after nba/nfl/mlb games do players ever get on the mic stating financial struggles like this?"

"Bro I can feel his anxiety masked as humour. This is a very worried man, wishing him all the best"

"Dana White absolutely pathetic greed. should be ashamed of yourself"

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans' react following Pedro's fighter pay comment

Dana White defends UFC fighter pay, points to veteran fighter's earnings

UFC President Dana White remains firm in his defense of the organization's fighter pay structure despite ongoing criticism.

The issue of UFC fighter compensation has been a source of heated debate for years, with concerns surrounding athlete pay and revenue sharing compared to other sports leagues. White, however, argues against significantly higher salaries, believing fighters are incentivized by performance-based pay. He maintains that exorbitant guaranteed payments would stifle their competitive drive.

In a recent podcast appearance, White referenced UFC veteran Jim Miller as an example of the organization's fair pay practices. Miller, a long-tenured fighter nearing 40, has earned millions of dollars throughout his career, according to Dana White.

Speaking about Miller, the UFC CEO stated:

"We got a guy right now who's 40 years old, and he's on this hot streak, man. He's been around forever... He's been around since we bought this company, and he's still fighting... He's going to fight on UFC 300. And this is a guy who's been, you know, I guess you could call him a journeyman in boxing, right? If you ask most people, they wouldn't know who Jim Miller is, and the guy's made millions of dollars."

Check out Dana White's comments below (01:03):

