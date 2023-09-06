UFC fighter Sean Strickland adamant on fighting a Kangaroo in Australia: “I promise to square up to it for y’all”

Sean Strickland is one of the most divisive and complex fighters in the UFC.

Strickland is slated to face UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in the main event of UFC 293 on September 10 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Despite being known for his fighting prowess, what truly sets Strickland apart is his penchant for extraordinary outbursts and provocative remarks. 'Tarzan' frequently finds himself in the spotlight due to his unrestrained approach to addressing a wide range of topics. From his self-proclaimed Neo-Nazi affiliations to his unfiltered viewpoints on matters such as first-degree murder and women's roles in the workplace, the 32-year-old American fearlessly embraces his polarizing personality.

During the second episode of the UFC 293 Embedded: Vlog Series, Sean Strickland mentioned that he wants to have a fight with a kangaroo while he's in Australia:

"Australia man it's a trip dude. It's wild it's it's awesome. I'm still trying to find a kangaroo to fight you guys. Yet to find one but if I ever do, I promise to square up to it for ya'll. I mean you know it's fu*king cool though."

Check out Strickland's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Dana White discusses preventative methods to keep Sean Strickland from punching fans

Prior to Sean Strickland's upcoming bout against UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya this Saturday, 'Tarzan' found himself in a confrontation with an Australian fan.

Earlier this week, Strickland disclosed that he punched a fan who had approached him and made aggressive comments about Adesanya potentially defeating him.

UFC President Dana White wasn't pleased with the incident but also noted that it may not have been as dramatic as Strickland portrayed it.

During a recent media interaction following the Contender Series, White stated:

"He’s a beauty. He played it up more than whatever. It was jokingly, the fan and him are cool. Going into this, I knew what this week was gonna be like. Yes, we’re prepared for it and yes we have people around him now so he won’t be punching people in the stomach anymore. For fun or not for fun."

Check out Dana White's comments on Sean Strickland below:

Expand Tweet