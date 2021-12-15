Which UFC fighter won Fighter of the Year 2021?

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman won the Male Fighter of the Year 2021 title at the recently concluded World MMA Awards.

Women's strawweight queen Rose Namajunas was awarded the Female Fighter of the Year award.

Kamaru Usman had an incredible year in 2021, where he defended his title three times. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' started the calendar year by knocking out Gilbert Burns in the third round at UFC 258.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA



World #MMAAwards results: Kamaru Usman ( @USMAN84kg ) wins the "Fighter of the Year" award.Coach Trevor Wittman accepts on his behalf. Usman is spending time with his family.

He then settled his beef with the 'BMF' Jorge Masvidal by starching 'Gamebred' in the second round in spectacular fashion at UFC 261.

AMArchibong @amarchibong



The UFC has 3 African Champs:

— Israel Adesanya 🇳🇬

— Francis Ngannou 🇨🇲

— Kamaru Usman 🇳🇬



The UFC has 3 African Champs:

— Israel Adesanya 🇳🇬

— Francis Ngannou 🇨🇲

— Kamaru Usman 🇳🇬

Stunning knock out Usman Vs masvidal 2 UFC 261

Most recently, Kamaru Usman defeated former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington at UFC 268. The fight was a constant back-and-forth battle where the two welterweights tested each other to the limit. Usman won the fight via unanimous decision.

Rose Namajunas defeated former champion Zhang Weili twice in 2021. Namajunas shocked the world when she defeated Weili at UFC 261 after knocking the Chinese fighter down with a head kick.

In the rematch, Namajunas displayed technical superiority against Weili and successfully secured a unanimous decision victory at UFC 268.

Trevor Wittman, who trains three top UFC fighters, won Coach of the Year at the WMMA Awards

Trevor Wittman was voted coach of the year at the ceremony. Wittman, who manages Rose Namajunas, Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje, had possibly the best year of his coaching career as three of his elite fighters went undefeated in 2021.

Mike Bohn @MikeBohnMMA



World #MMAAwards results: Trevor Wittman wins "Coach of the Year."

"It feels so good to come up here and support my athletes. I call myself a very high-level cheerleader."

Although Justin Gaethje only had one fight in 2021 against Michael Chandler, the lightweight battle was an exciting and memorable affair for the fans.Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler engaged in an absolute barn burner.

The lightweights came in all guns blazing and were both rocked multiple times over the course of the fight.

Gaethje was eventually awarded a unanimous decision victory.

MS @UFC_Obsessed Trevor Wittman appreciation all damn day. Trevor Wittman appreciation all damn day. https://t.co/iWiSZYzOa2

Overall, Wittman has an impressive record of 6-0 with his fighters this year.

Trevor Wittman spoke about his win at the WMMA Awards and said:

"I feel so good to come up here and support my athletes. I call myself as a high-level cheerleader."

