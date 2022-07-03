"Friday 13 a** ending" - UFC fighters and fans react to promising Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz fight ending in disappointing eye-poke NC

What was a stacked UFC 276 main card kicked off in a bizarre way after Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz ended in a no-contest.

In the second round, an unintentional eye poke from O’Malley rendered Munhoz unable to see. The Brazilian was given the opportunity to recover, however he insisted that he had no vision.

After it was determined that Munhoz could no longer continue, referee Jason Herzog ruled the bout a no-contest. The result was an underwhelming conclusion to what was expected to be a sure-fire main card opener.

O’Malley was hoping for a signature victory against an established bantamweight contender. Instead, he left UFC 276 with the first no-contest on his record.

Based on the scorecards, the veteran was ahead in the first round. However, it was too early to tell which fighter had the upper hand.

Needless to say, UFC fans and fighters were unhappy with how things turned out. Check out the best Twitter reactions to the O'Malley vs. Munhoz no-contest.

UFC fans and fighters react to Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz

Middleweight contender Derek Brunson pointed out how unlucky the finish was. That said, though, he believes Sean O'Malley showed great composure. Brunson took to Twitter to chime in with his thoughts on Sean O'Malley vs. Pedro Munhoz.

Derek Brunson @DerekBrunson O’Malley showed great composure . Had Pedro fighting his fight, was winning 2-0 with little action IMO #UFC276 O’Malley showed great composure . Had Pedro fighting his fight, was winning 2-0 with little action IMO #UFC276

His sentiments were echoed by former UFC welterweight Ben Askren. 'Funky' called the no-contest a "terrible ending" and said it was "interesting" to see both men hugging each other after the fight.

Funky @Benaskren Ugh what a terrible ending to that fight. So bad Ugh what a terrible ending to that fight. So bad

Funky @Benaskren MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Run it right back? 🤔 #UFC276 Run it right back? 🤔 #UFC276 https://t.co/232lhJ80qr I don’t hate it as the fight was evenly matched, but when they were hugging so nice after the fight I lost interest. twitter.com/mmafighting/st… I don’t hate it as the fight was evenly matched, but when they were hugging so nice after the fight I lost interest. twitter.com/mmafighting/st…

Rising stars Jamahal Hill and Adrian Yanez pointed out that the situation was unfortunate for both fighters.

Adrian Yanez @yanezmma That's unfortunate for both Suga and Pedro That's unfortunate for both Suga and Pedro

Meanwhile, Bryce Mitchell and Jimi Manuwa agreed that 'The Young Punisher' appeared to have quit. Mitchell pointed out that the Brazilian didn't even utilize his allotted five minutes to recover, while Manuwa had labelled it a "b***h move."

Bryce Mitchell @ThugnastyMMA shit atleast take the full five fuckin minutes and try to recover. hes wantin a lucky decision aint he? he won round one so he just wanted out real quick i guess shit atleast take the full five fuckin minutes and try to recover. hes wantin a lucky decision aint he? he won round one so he just wanted out real quick i guess

A few fans also chimed in with their thoughts on the fight. Twitter users @mcvay_chris and @BFonz_805 believe that Munhoz quit. A couple of netizens, however, pointed out that O'Malley was to blame for the no-contest result.

CDM420 @mcvay_chris Pedro Munoz didnt wanna be in there with sean O'Malley tonight. #UFC276 Pedro Munoz didnt wanna be in there with sean O'Malley tonight. #UFC276

Brandon Fonzo @BFonz_805 Pedro Munoz literally just quit like a bitch against Sean O’Malley Pedro Munoz literally just quit like a bitch against Sean O’Malley

MacMally🍀 @MacMallyMMA Sean O'Malley pissed off and honeydicked everyone talkin bout "I want the easiest fights forever I don't give a fuck" then takes a fight with top ten ranked Pedro Munhoz and finger flicked his dome beans. #UFC276 Sean O'Malley pissed off and honeydicked everyone talkin bout "I want the easiest fights forever I don't give a fuck" then takes a fight with top ten ranked Pedro Munhoz and finger flicked his dome beans. #UFC276

