Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: UFC fighters predict outcome of upcoming crossover fight between 'The Problem Child' and 'The Spider'

Jake Paul (5-0) is gearing up for arguably the toughest challenge of his pro-boxing career as he takes on former UFC middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva in an eight-round boxing showdown on October 29.

The bout has also captured the attention of UFC fighters, who seem quite intrigued about the matchup. MMA journalist James Lynch recently released a clip of several UFC fighters revealing their picks for the boxing clash on his YouTube channel.

Former heavyweight title challenger Ciryl Gane believes that the former UFC champion Silva can pull off a win, but he recognizes the skills and talent of 'The Problem Child':

"You train a lot, you train hard, talking about Jake Paul... You have a former champion against a young guy with a lot of hype so we will see but I'm going to bet on Silva."

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen is also backing Silva to get the win and is seriously hoping that 'The Spider' gets his hand raised:

"The Silva man! Anderson's gotta win that one. He losses that one, I would be so sad. He will ruin everyone's last quarter of their year if that Paul guy wins."

Fighters like Daniel Rodriguez, Brandon Royval, Joe Pyfer and others also revealed their picks for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva.

Check out all the fighter picks in the video below:

Jake Paul predicts knockout of Anderson Silva under five rounds

Jake Paul has knocked out every opponent he's faced in both his amateur and professional boxing career. The upcoming fight against Anderson Silva will be a notable step up in the competition 'The Problem Child' has faced thus far. However, the unbeaten YouTuber-turned-boxer is confident that he will once again score a knockout.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Paul stated that he will stop the former UFC middleweight champion under five rounds of their eight-round matchup.

"Knock him out before round 5. That’s my prediction and I strongly believe in that. Respectfully knock him out. With love and grace and a kiss."

Watch Paul's full interview with MMA Junkie below:

Jake Paul is coming off an impressive knockout win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in December 2021, in an event billed as "Leave No Doubt."

Meanwhile, Silva has also looked impressive in his recent boxing fights. 'The Spider' has gone 2-0 since returning to the boxing ring in 2021 after having a legendary MMA career. The 47-year-old stopped fellow UFC legend Tito Ortiz with a first-round knockout last time out in September 2021.

Poll : 0 votes