UFC fighters predict the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker 

Former UFC lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier returns to the Octagon in the main event of UFC on ESPN 12 against hot prospect Dan Hooker. Heading into the fight, Poirier is being considered as the favorite to emerge victorious on his comeback fight.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com connected with several pro fighters to get their predictions for the upcoming fight between Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker. Most of the fighters believe that the fight could turn into a thrilling back and forth slugfest. However, majority of the fighters seem to think Poirier will get the job done on his return.

Fighter Picks for Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker:

Sean O’Malley, UFC bantamweight: That’s a f*****g sweet fight. A high-level kickboxing fight and I favor Dustin in that one. It’s a toss-up but I think Dustin.

Frankie Edgar, UFC bantamweight: I think Dustin wins it. Dan’s been looking really good as of late but Dustin just seems cleaner and more well-rounded. I’m buddies with Dustin, we’ve trained together so maybe I’m a bit biased but I think Dustin going to get it done.

Josh Emmett, UFC featherweight: Both are great fighters but if I have to bet, I’d bet on Poirier. He’s fought the better competition but Hooker is getting better and better every fight. I just feel like Dustin is on another level though so he will get it done.

Gray Maynard, former UFC lightweight: Dan Hooker surprises me. Every time he fights he does a great job and looks good. That is a tough one to call as Dustin Poirier is a hard hitter and gets after it. I’d probably lean towards Poirier.

Jim Miller, UFC lightweight: I’m going to go with Dustin.

Lyman Good, UFC welterweight: Dustin Poirier should be able to get it done. His experience at the top-level will be the difference.

Ian Heinisch, UFC middleweight: I like both of them. It could easily go either way. But, I see Dan Hooker getting it done but don’t be surprised if Poirier wins.

Maurice Greene, UFC heavyweight: Man, I don’t know that will be a good ass fight.