UFC fighters reach out to Ariel Helwani about joining $1 Billon class action lawsuit

Ariel Helwani recently revealed that there have been a few UFC fighters that have enquired about how they can join the ongoing $1 Billion class action lawsuit against the promotion.

During today's episode of The MMA Hour, the Canadian MMA journalist addressed the class action lawsuit that began a decade ago. He detailed what the lawsuit entailed and mentioned that fighters who competed during the years specified are already included.

He said:

"More than 1200 fighters who competed in live professional UFC promoted mixed martial arts bouts in the US between December of 2010 and June, 2017. Couple fighters reached out to me and said, 'How can I join this?' And if you have fought in that time period, you're just a part of it automatically. So there's nothing to like sign up or join"

Based on the lawsuit, it appears as though fighters won't miss out on anything as they are already included if they competed in the UFC at the time. Ariel Helwani then credited Erik Magraken for his coverage on the matter and included his video describing the lawsuit and the promotion's methods in signing fighters to long-term contracts to retain control.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of the class action lawsuit will be and whether the UFC will attempt to settle.

Demetrious Johnson tells Ariel Helwani that a grappling match with Bradley Martyn will happen

Today's episode of The MMA Hour was eventful as Demetrious Johnson appeared and confirmed to Ariel Helwani that he will in fact be grappling against Bradley Martyn in the future.

The reigning ONE flyweight champion mentioned that he doesn't have any animosity with Martyn, but plans on grappling him after he returns from competing in the IBJJF Master Worlds. He shared his thoughts on the matchup and told The MMA Hour host that he intends to prove that size doesn't matter as much as the technique does, saying:

"Just because you're big, doesn't mean you could beat somebody who is smaller. Yes, if I wasn't a trained athlete then yeah, he would absolutely destroy me, but I've been spending the last 20 years of my fu**ing life dealing with people who are bigger than me."

