UFC fighters react to Marvin Vettori and Jack Hermansson's five-round slugfest

Saturday's UFC Fight Night offering featured an exciting five-round main event war between middleweight contenders Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori.

Hermansson came into the bout as the #4-ranked contender in the UFC's 185-pound division. Another win would have likely put him in the discussion for a title shot in the near future.

Vettori, meanwhile, was on the outside of the top 10, coming in as the #12-ranked contender. A win over a top-five guy like Hermansson would be a massive boost to his standing in the division.

Vettori immediately showed why he was the betting favorite, as he dropped Hermansson in the opening round and appeared to be close to getting the TKO stoppage. Hermansson remained tough however, as he was able to survive.

In the second round, Hermansson bounced back and took control with his strikes and activity, forcing Vettori to work on the defensive end.

Hermansson continued to push the pace in the third round. He edged Vettori in the striking department, while also being relentless in his takedown attempts.

Vettori came back strong in the fourth round and looked more aggressive and more confident in his striking, outscoring Hermansson on the feet.

It was a back-and-forth affair in the final round, with Vettori and Hermansson going all out in the stand-up exchanges. Hermansson attempted a last-minute takedown at the end of the round, but was stuffed.

After five exciting rounds, it was Vettori who earned the nod on all three of the judges' scorecards. He earned his fourth straight win, which will likely push him into the top five of the middleweight division.

UFC fighters react to Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori war

Here's what their fellow UFC fighters had to say:

@MarvinVettori is the real deal and he’s gonna be top 5 in the world next week. Congrats buddy, now smile — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 6, 2020

Always cool to see a “first” for a country. Being the pioneer and having all eyes on you or getting all eyes on you, after a marquee win.

Bisping

Vettori

McGregor

Usman

Gustafsson

Miocic

A Silva

Just a few off the top of my head. — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 6, 2020

Fuck yeah @MarvinVettori — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) December 6, 2020

I got 4-1 @MarvinVettori move up the ranks stud Italian MMA #UFCFightNight — Mark Coleman (@Markcolemanmma) December 6, 2020

Marvin Vettori is the real deal! I’m predicting a HL finish win and a rematch with the current King is possible?

Short notice. Main event. Impressive👏🏾 #UFCVegas16 #TheWeeklyScraps https://t.co/cEjbevspvy — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 6, 2020

What an incredible performance!!! Absolutely insane pace from start to finish.



The fans won that fight! Vettori looks amazing tonight. Huge win 👏🏻👏🏻 #UFCVegas16 — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) December 6, 2020

Both fighters showed a lot of heart. That was fun! #UFCVegas16 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 6, 2020

