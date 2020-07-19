The God of War calls for Henry Cejudo!

New UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo was impressive in his title win at UFC Fight Island 2 when he put away Joseph Benavidez in the first round of their fight via submission.

In the aftermath of the fight, Deiveson Figueiredo called for a fight against former UFC Flyweight Champion, Henry Cejudo, stating that he would like to bring 'Triple C' out of retirement for a potential fight against him.

Having announced his retirement at UFC 249, Henry Cejudo vacated the UFC Bantamweight Championship right after his win over Dominick Cruz. 'Triple C' has claimed that the only fight that would interest him in a potential return to the Octagon is a Featherweight Title bout against Alexander Volkanovski.

Congrats 🍾 to the second interim UFC champ this week @deivesonfigueiredo #UFCFightIsland2 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 19, 2020

While interacting with the media in the post-event press conference, 'Deus da Guerra' said that he would like to have a fight against Cejudo at 135 and given Cejudo is looking for a worthy opponent, Figueiredo would love to be the one to bring 'Triple C' out of retirement. (H/T: Essentially Sports)

“I’d like to have a fight at 135 lbs you know. I’d like to be the guy who brings back Henry Cejudo from retirement. I think he was looking for a worthy opponent and I think I’m that guy so I’d love to move up and fight him at 135.”

'Triple C' has been taunting newly crowned UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan after his title at UFC 251 last week, but the 'King of Cringe' would rather prefer fighting at Featherweight if he is to return to the fight game.

Will Henry Cejudo return to fighting?

As of now, there have been no talks of a potential Octagon return for Henry Cejudo. 'Triple C' has claimed that he wants a fight against reigning UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski, and it remains to be seen if the UFC will grant him the desired fight or not.