UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo vows to take Brandon Moreno's head back to Brazil

After a thrilling draw against Brandon Moreno at UFC 256, Deiveson Figueiredo is now open to entertaining the idea of a potential rematch against The Assassin Baby.

During a recent interview with The Schmo, the reigning UFC flyweight champion revealed his plans for the rematch with Moreno and even raised the stakes for himself. Figueiredo boldly stated that the next time he crosses paths with Moreno, he would like to bring the latter's head to Brazil.

Breno Moreno

@theassassinbaby you are a cry baby, not a assain baby, I can still hear you groaning and whining every time my fists pounded your body. I'm training to tear your head 😈 @danawhite @Mickmaynard2 @ufc pic.twitter.com/Pew6BnyvPj — Deiveson (@Daico_Deiveson) January 15, 2021

In the aftermath of the UFC 256 draw, Deiveson Figueiredo seemingly hinted towards a potential super-fight against Henry Cejudo. The reigning flyweight champion went back-and-forth with the former flyweight champ on social media, but Figgy has now made it clear that he wants Brandon Moreno for July and wants to bring his head to Brazil. (H/T: MiddleEasy).

“I went in there just to play (the first time they fought). But the next time, I’m gonna take Brandon Moreno’s head out (off). Bring his head to Brazil," said Deiveson Figueiredo.

Figueiredo's translator, Wallid Ismail further added that the champion isn't happy with the lies Moreno has told about him. And also mentioned how the Brazilian was hospitalized twice before the fight.

“He’s so pissed off with Brandon Moreno. He said that he talks a lot and lies about him (Deiveson). He didn’t show skills, he was in the hospital twice that Friday,” said Wallid Ismail.

When could the fans expect Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno II?

Deiveson Figueiredo is expected to meet Brandon Moreno later this year. The two men fought on two consecutive pay-per-views. In the final UFC PPV main event of 2020, the two flyweights produced one of the best fights of the year.

Figueiredo has made it clear that he wants to fight The Assassin Baby in July of this year. From here onwards, it remains to be seen what plans the UFC would have in store for two of the most elite 125-ers on the planet right now. The rematch in itself should be another fun fight to watch out for.