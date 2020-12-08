UFC flyweight Tim Elliott has engaged himself in a social media altercation with rising Mixed Martial Arts sensation Kayla Harrison. In an exchange on Twitter, Elliott mentioned that Harrison doesn't want to fight in Bellator or in the UFC, and is rather willing to fight "out of shape Soccer moms".

Elliot's comment in the Twitter thread caught the attention of Harrison. The Olympic Gold-Medalist responded by claiming that she's willing to pay the UFC fighter one quarter of her purse and also asked to accept Harrison's open challenge.

Here is the exchange between Tim Elliott and Kayla Harrison:

After her debut under the Invicta FC banner, Kayla Harrison issued an open challenge for her next fight. The unbeaten Olympic gold medalist will be fighting on Titan FC's December 18 card and as seen in her reply, is willing to fight UFC flyweight, Tim Elliot.

PFL's Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) is trying to book another fight in 2020. Per her manager Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00), Kayla has permission to fight in Titan FC in December, if they can find an opponent. Abdelaziz told me he'll help pay her opponent to make it happen. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 30, 2020

Kayla Harrison's transition to MMA

After the cancelation of the PFL season, Kayla Harrison competed for Invicta FC and made her debut in the featherweight division for the promotion. In her first fight, Harrison faced and defeated Courtney King on the 20th of November.

Now it remains to be seen what's next in store for the Olympic gold medalist in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. The open challenge issued by Harrison should indeed be an interesting one. However, eventually, fans expect Kayla to make her way to the UFC for a mega 145-pound fight against Amanda Nunes.

The current UFC double champion is expected to defend her featherweight title against Megan Anderson next and a collision with the ever-dangerous Kayla Harrison should be a fun bout. That being said, there are other exciting options for Kayla Harrison at 145 and not just in the UFC.

Bellator MMA currently has Cris Cyborg in their ranks and a fight between her and Harrison should be intense. In the UFC, there's also the likes of Felice Herring.