UFC FULL FIGHT VIDEO: Michael Bisping vs Luke Rockhold 2

Michael Bisping is easily one of the most popular MMA fighters from the United Kingdom. "The Count" had an MMA career of over 14 years in which he had amassed a record of 30-9. Michael Bisping's resume was filled with over some of the greatest of the sport, starting from one of the greatest of all time Anderson Silva to former Pride Fighting Middleweight Champion, Dan Henderson.

However, his most memorable and prominent win was easily the one on the night of UFC 199. The night where he locked horns against long-time rival and then champion, Luke Rockhold. Micahel Bisping was taking the fight on very short notice as former-champion, Chris Weidman had pulled out of the fight citing an injury.

No one was expected Michael Bisping to take the win because primarily he simply didn't have a training camp behind him and in his last fight, against Anderson Silva, he didn't come across looking strong. Luke Rockhold, on the other hand, had looked phenomenal at UFC 194 where he had secured the win against Chris Weidman and captured the title. Apart from that in their last fight, Luke had rag-dolled Bisping to secure a win in the second round itself.

However, what the world saw on the day of the fight managed to shut down every expert and critic. Micahel Bisping secured the win in the very first round of the fight with what looked like a sensational knockout. He looked calm, focused, and crisp. A performance that broke the internet.

UFC Fight Night: Rockhold v Bisping Press Event

Even people on Rockhold's team couldn't help but praise the legend. Daniel Cormier tweeted, "Congrats @bisping you and ur family deserve all the success u have had. Congratulations champ. #seeuagainsoon #bispingvsrockhold3"

Congrats @bisping you and ur family deserve all the success u have had. Congratulations champ. #seeuagainsoon #bispingvsrockhold3 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 5, 2016

Congrats @bisping you and ur family deserve all the success u have had. Congratulations champ. #seeuagainsoon #bispingvsrockhold3 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) June 5, 2016

Even famous celebrities took to twitter to extend their support to Bisping. Hollywood superstar and former WWE-champion, the Rock too tweeted out congratulating Michael Bisping.

Congrats new @ufc Champ @bisping! UK's buzzin' over here now. 👍🏾👊🏾. Respect to both he and @LukeRockhold. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 5, 2016

The thing that united everyone was Michael Bisping's struggle and history. At that point, 37, Bisping was one of the most respected athletes in MMA to have not won the UFC gold. He had an impeccable record. He was known for trash talk but was never cheap or tasteless.

On the top of that Michael Bisping seemed to have been a part of UFC's every major landmark. He was featured on the UFC 100 card where he suffered the devastating loss to Dan Henderson. He had won UFC's reality TV show, the Ultimate Fighter season 3. It seemed unfair to not have win the UFC gold. Do checkout the legendary clash between the two.