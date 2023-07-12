"UFC gave me everything" - Newly crowned champion Alexandre Pantoja explains UberEats stint amid UFC title run

Alexandre Pantoja has lived through some harsh times before becoming the UFC flyweight champion. Despite his hardships, the Brazilian recently expressed his gratitude towards the promotion and recalled working as an Uber Eats driver during his rollercoaster title run.

'The Cannibal' recently fought Brendon Moreno in a flyweight title match at UFC 290 last weekend. Both fighters displayed immense heart and grit over five rounds, however, Pantoja ultimately defeated the Mexican via split decision to take home flyweight gold.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Alexandre Pantoja weighed in on the ever-pressing UFC fighter pay issue. However, while many have criticized the promotion, Pantoja claimed his experiences shouldn't be used as anti-UFC arguments. He stated:

"I brought my family back to the U.S.... And money was short... I’m a man, and I need to take care of my business. My wife started working, and I started working. This like, ‘Oh my God, he’s a UFC fighter, and he’s working for UberEats.’ This is life... I’m not trying to put some bad thing for UFC. I love UFC... UFC gave me everything."

Alexandre Pantoja is on an incredible four-fight win streak, last tasting defeat against Askar Askarov in July 2020. He has a professional MMA record of 26-5.

'The Cannibal' is now the UFC's lone Brazilian champion after former two-division champion Amanda Nunes announced her retirement last month.

Fans react to Alexandre Pantoja receiving a hero's welcome from his ATT teammates

Alexandre Pantoja recently defeated Brendon Moreno at UFC 290 to win the UFC flyweight championship. After his win, the Brazilian fighter, who trains at the American Top Team (ATT) gym in Florida, took his shiny new flyweight belt to his famous training ground.

Pantoja's ATT teammates welcomed him with much enthusiasm and pomp as he walked in with the strap and waved it around. With cheering and clapping all around, 'The Cannibal' couldn't help but gleam with pride.

The heartwarming video was recently tweeted by @jasoneg33 and received equally heartwarming reactions from fans in the comments section.

