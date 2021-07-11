UFC has given lightweight champion Charles Oliveira a misspelled plate

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is in attendance for UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Posing for the cameras, the Brazilian fighter showed off his newly won title - the physical symbol that he's the best in the world in the 155-pound division. However, there appears to be a critical error with his precious piece of hardware.

Photos of Oliveira holding up his championship plate have circulated on social media. The UFC belt-makers have apparently butchered the champion's name, with his title plate reading "Charles Olivera," missing the second "i" in the the Brazilian hero's surname.

I hope the UFC gives Charles Oliveira a new plate because that one doesn't even have his name right.



Seriously, you have one job and you mispelled the name of your f'n champion. Come on, man... https://t.co/OFtxt7Y5wM — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) July 10, 2021

Easygoing as ever, Charles Oliveira seems to have found humor in what appears to be a disrespectful gesture on the UFC's part. The 31-year-old flashed a cheeky smile as he displayed the misspelled championship plate.

After spending 11 years fighting in the octagon, Charles Oliveira finally reached the mountaintop when he captured the lightweight strap at UFC 262. He defeated former Bellator lightweight king Michael Chandler via a second-round knockout to seize the vacant 155-pound throne.

Charles Oliveira expects to fight Conor McGregor

In a few hours, Charles Oliveira will find out who his first challenger will be. UFC president Dana White has stated that the winner of the Dustin Poirier-Conor McGregor trilogy bout will be rewarded with an opportunity to fight for the UFC lightweight championship.

For 'Do Bronx,' it doesn't matter who wins the main event of UFC 264 as he'll be ready for either McGregor or Poirier. However, the Brazilian champ expects the Irishman to emerge victorious against 'The Diamond.' In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Oliveira revealed that he has McGregor winning via KO.

Meanwhile, McGregor has confirmed that his plan is indeed to go after Oliveira if he gets past Poirier. In an interview with TheMacLife ahead of UFC 264, 'The Notorious' said:

"I'm already thinking that Allegiant Stadium is where we are heading. I feel maybe Christmas time, December - I don't know, we'll talk afterwards. But that world title will be contested in the Allegiant Stadium here in Las Vegas, I would imagine so. I like the look of it. It's called the Death Star as well, and that's how I am feeling like right now - a Death Star... I will be the 12th lightweight titleholder and this is my 12th UFC main event this Saturday, and I am aiming for my 20th mixed martial arts knockout."

