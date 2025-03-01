"UFC Golden Boy," "How can you hate this guy"- Fans react to Alex Pereira’s hilarious happy dance after fresh haircut

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira recently got a fresh haircut ahead of his title clash against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Pereira has been unstoppable since moving up to the 205-pound division, winning all of his five fights.

The Brazilian has made three successful defenses of his crown and will face his toughest challenge yet in the form of Ankalaev, who is unbeaten in his last 13 fights.

In his recent outing, Ankalev defeated Aleksandar Rakic via unanimous decision at UFC 308. Meanwhile, Pereira knocked out Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307.

Check out Alex Pereira's new haircut below:

Many fans shared their reactions to Pereira's new haircut. One of them wrote:

"UFC Golden Boy 🏆

Others wrote:

"HOW CAN YOU HATE THIS GUY😂 "

"Look Good, Feel Good"

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

UFC middleweight contender gives his prediction on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

UFC middleweight contender Bo Nickal took to his YouTube channel to share predictions for the much-awaited clash between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Nickal stated that Ankalaev does not possess good wrestling skills as people believe, citing his loss to Paul Craig in his UFC debut. Picking Pereira as the winner, he said:

"I don't think his wrestling is that good. He wrestled with Paul Craig, and Paul Craig was taking him down, and Paul Craig was reversing him. So, I mean, obviously, Craig ended up submitting him but I feel like (I'm) not impressed with his ground game, his grappling. He's going to have to strike with him at some point, and I think Pereira will knock him out. Like, he just, that's just the reality of the situation."

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below (22:27):

