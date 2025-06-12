Mark Kerr recently opened up about his relationship with Kurt Angle and recalled a heartfelt letter the latter sent to his mother following his Olympic triumph. Kerr expressed his gratitude toward Angle for his friendship and heaped praise on him for the kindness he displayed.

Kerr and Angle competed against each other on several occasions in the years leading up to the Olympic qualifications. 'The Smashing Machine' bested the WWE legend in their earlier wrestling matches, but Angle was able to best him en route to securing a spot on the 1996 Olympic wrestling team, where he won a gold medal.

In his latest appearance on JAXXON PODCAST, Kerr recalled his mother dealing with a terminal illness and both being overcome with joy when Angle won his gold medal. Kerr revealed the Olympic champion sent his family a touching letter after they were unable to get in contact with him, which arrived shortly after his mother passed away.

Kerr mentioned that the letter still makes him emotional and is still cherished by his family. He said:

"[Angle] took time out to write a letter to my mom. My mom passed away September 3rd of '96 and the letter got there September 5th. But the letter means more to my family because it's this beautiful letter. He's just like, 'Thank you, Mary, for thinking of me at a time like this, wishing me well. You've always cheered for me even though I competed against your son and because you made your son, you made me'... It gives me goosebumps every time... Every time I read it, I cry."

Check out Mark Kerr's comments below (23:05):

What is Mark Kerr's current relationship like with Kurt Angle?

ufc-hall-fame" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Mark Kerr also addressed what his current relationship is like with Kurt Angle and revealed that they are not close like they once were, but still have a bond.

In the aforementioned episode, Kerr told UFC legend Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson that despite not speaking to Angle frequently, they easily pick up where they left off whenever they see each other. He said:

"Through the years, we just had periodic contact but... I can not talk to him for ten years and then get on the phone with him and talk for an hour-and-a-half. It's just that connectivity that you have from that shared experience."

Check out a clip of Mark Kerr and Kurt Angle's wrestling match below:

