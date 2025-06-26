  • home icon
  UFC Hall of Fame inductee Vitor Belfort shares honest thoughts on disrespect toward MMA legends, says many fighters "have ego"

UFC Hall of Fame inductee Vitor Belfort shares honest thoughts on disrespect toward MMA legends, says many fighters "have ego"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Published Jun 26, 2025 16:56 GMT
UFC 315: Muhammad v Della Maddalena - Source: Getty
UFC Hall of Fame inductee Vitor Belfort discusses disrespect toward MMA legends [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Vitor Belfort recently made his feelings known and took aim at fighters for their lack of respect for MMA legends that helped make the sport what it is today. Belfort mentioned that it is the complete opposite from other sports, which honor and celebrate the past.

Belfort will be taking his rightful place in the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame this week as the promotion celebrates their annual International Fight Week festivities. 'The Phenom' achieved plenty of success, including winning the UFC 12 heavyweight tournament and later the UFC light heavyweight championship.

In his latest appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Belfort told hosts Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo that he believes there is a lack of respect for MMA legends among other fighters. He highlighted the difference between MMA and other sports including basketball, which has celebrated their past legends during their annual All-Star weekends.

'The Phenom' mentioned that ego is most likely the reason as fighters don't want to show admiration for others. He said:

"Every sport, basketball, football, baseball, they respect the legends. I feel in MMA, even the fighters don't respect the legend. And a lot guys, they have egos, they don't want to recognize that someone else motivated them to become who they are today. And they have to feed their ego. Recognizing greatness is the most humble thing because that's how you get better."
Check out the full clip featuring Vitor Belfort's comments below:

Kamaru Usman agrees with Vitor Belfort's assessment

Kamaru Usman also chimed in and agreed with Vitor Belfort's assessment regarding the lack of respect for MMA legends.

In the aforementioned clip, Usman stated that Belfort's thoughts are valid because of the nature of their sport. He said:

"You are right, ego is [there in MMA] because it's something that we do that's so primal."
Check out the full episode featuring Vitor Belfort below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
