UFC Hall of Fame inductee Vitor Belfort shares honest thoughts on disrespect toward MMA legends, says many fighters "have ego"

Vitor Belfort recently made his feelings known and took aim at fighters for their lack of respect for MMA legends that helped make the sport what it is today. Belfort mentioned that it is the complete opposite from other sports, which honor and celebrate the past.

Ad

Belfort will be taking his rightful place in the 2025 UFC Hall of Fame this week as the promotion celebrates their annual International Fight Week festivities. 'The Phenom' achieved plenty of success, including winning the UFC 12 heavyweight tournament and later the UFC light heavyweight championship.

In his latest appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Belfort told hosts Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo that he believes there is a lack of respect for MMA legends among other fighters. He highlighted the difference between MMA and other sports including basketball, which has celebrated their past legends during their annual All-Star weekends.

Ad

Trending

'The Phenom' mentioned that ego is most likely the reason as fighters don't want to show admiration for others. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Every sport, basketball, football, baseball, they respect the legends. I feel in MMA, even the fighters don't respect the legend. And a lot guys, they have egos, they don't want to recognize that someone else motivated them to become who they are today. And they have to feed their ego. Recognizing greatness is the most humble thing because that's how you get better."

Ad

Check out the full clip featuring Vitor Belfort's comments below:

Ad

Kamaru Usman agrees with Vitor Belfort's assessment

Kamaru Usman also chimed in and agreed with Vitor Belfort's assessment regarding the lack of respect for MMA legends.

In the aforementioned clip, Usman stated that Belfort's thoughts are valid because of the nature of their sport. He said:

"You are right, ego is [there in MMA] because it's something that we do that's so primal."

Ad

Check out the full episode featuring Vitor Belfort below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.