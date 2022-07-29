"You stick with the team that built you up to become the champ" - UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier is not a fan of Amanda Nunes' decision to change her gym

Daniel Cormier recently expressed his thoughts on Amanda Nunes' decision to leave the American Top Team (ATT).

Nunes announced her decision to leave ATT following her devastating loss to Julianna Pena at UFC 269. 'The Lioness' admitted that she had always desired a private space for herself and denied any animosity towards the coaches and members of the gym.

However, former UFC double champion Daniel Cormier disagrees with Nunes' decision to leave her former gym, where she trained for seven years. Speaking at the recently concluded UFC 277 weigh-ins, Cormier said:

"You stick with the team that built you up to become the champ... I did it my whole career. One gym stayed at AKA. Bring new people in if you need something different."

Check out the UFC 277: Live Weigh-In Show below:

Amanda Nunes last faced Julianna Pena at UFC 269 with her bantamweight title on the line. Pena shocked the world when she ended the Brazilian's 12-fight win streak in the promotion.

Nunes will face 'The Venezuelan Vixen' in a rematch in the main event of UFC 277, where she will attempt to avenge her loss and win her belt back .

Amanda Nunes should follow Conor McGregor's lead for her comeback against Julianna Pena, claims Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen is of the view that 'The Lioness' needs to acknowledge the mistakes that she made in her title fight against Pena to win back her title. Citing Conor McGregor's two fights against Nate Diaz, Sonnen believes that the Irishman was able to avenge his loss in their rematch because he admitted his flaws.

On a recent episode of Beyond The Fight, Sonnen had this to say:

"Conor McGregor broke against Nate Diaz and it was a very similar fight... Conor talked about it. Conor was very open. He said, 'I mismanaged my energy.' Now that's a fancy way of saying 'I got tired and quit,' but he still acknowledged it. And that is the number one reason he was able to change it in the second fight."

'The American Gangster' felt that Nunes spent too much energy trying to end the fight quickly against a durable opponent:

"It was about hitting a girl with the same shots that every other girl fell down against and this one doesn't... it's a very correctable thing. You can see Conor McGregor as an example, but only if you acknowledge it."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments on Amanda Nunes in the video below:

