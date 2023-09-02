UFC Hall of Famer details scenario that would possibly set up a quadrilogy between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski is still widely regarded as the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, despite Jon Jones' heavyweight triumph this year. The Australian is also recognized as the most complete mixed martial artist in the sport, so it comes as no surprise that he's looked several steps ahead of nearly everyone he's faced.

He recently dispatched former UFC interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez with supreme ease at UFC 290, and has set his sights on a blockbuster rematch against Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. However, Alexander Volkanovski's 145-pound rival Max Holloway refuses to go away.

While the Hawaiian has lost thrice to Volkanovski, and a quadrilogy seems all but impossible, given the lopsided nature of Holloway's last loss to 'The Great,' UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping believes there's a path for 'Blessed' to earn a fourth fight against Alexander Volkanovski, saying (at 33:42 minutes) the following:

"If Volk's next fight is Topuria, which it should be, and he beats Topuria, let's just say in the meantime, Holloway beats one, two more people, I think even Volkanovski would say 'listen, the man deserves a fourth shot. It's as simple as that.'"

Whether a fourth fight comes to pass remains to be seen, but it is unlikely that Alexander Volkanovski would be willing to entertain another fight against Max Holloway, barring something truly spectacular. He seems intent on avenging his loss to Islam Makhachev and capturing the lightweight title.

It is more likely that, if the featherweight kingpin manages to defeat Ilia Topuria, he will campaign for a lightweight title bout against the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2.

Who has Alexander Volkanovski lost to besides Islam Makhachev?

Given how impressive he has looked in nearly every fight he's been a part of, the thought of Alexander Volkanovski losing seems ludicrous. He dragged Islam Makhachev to the brink of defeat, and gave an exceptional account of himself against a much larger foe who is a weight class above him.

The loss to Makhachev remains his only defeat in the UFC. But who else has 'The Great' lost to in MMA? Long before he was the UFC featherweight champion, he was a prospect getting his feet in the sport. At the time, he was a welterweight with a 3-0 record.

Unfortunately, his fourth fight was against Corey Nelson, and it saw 'The Great' lose via TKO in his first-ever loss.