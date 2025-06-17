UFC Hall of Famer issues blunt reality check to Justin Gaethje over retirement threat: "The sport evolves"

A UFC Hall of Famer recently weighed in on Justin Gaethje's retirement threat and issued a blunt reality check to the lightweight contender. He noted that the promotion will continue to move on and could result in Gaethje missing out on other lucrative opportunities.
Gaethje had expressed his disappointment over the lightweight title situation, which saw him being passed over for the vacant title fight in favor of Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira.
'The Highlight' had mentioned that he believed his latest win over Rafael Fiziev warranted a title shot, especially after previously agreeing to fight Max Holloway at UFC 300 while he was the top contender.
In the latest episode of his Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on Gaethje threatening to retire if he isn't awarded a title shot in his next fight. Bisping was blunt with his thoughts and urged 'The Highlight' to reconsider his title fight or retirement stance because of the money he could be leaving on the table. He said:
"[Gaethje] feels like he deserves it. But the reality is, the sport evolves and it moves on and matures and new people come along and all the rest of it. My advice would be don't do that. Don't sit on the sidelines. Stay active, get another fight, get another payday. Stack your bank account with as much dough as possible before you decide to hang up the gloves, which isn't that far away."
Check out Michael Bisping's comments regarding Justin Gaethje below (1:12:54);
Michael Bisping says Justin Gaethje's legacy won't be affected by whether or not he becomes UFC champion
Michael Bisping also believes Justin Gaethje's legacy in MMA will be unaffected by whether or not he becomes undisputed UFC champion.
In the aforementioned episode, Bisping highlighted Gaethje's incredible resume in the sport and mentioned that he will undoubtedly receive a UFC Hall of Fame induction after he retires:
"This is a bold statement, but I think [Gaethje], let's just say that he doesn't become a champion. Let's say he has five fights but he never becomes a champion, I think he'll still be in the [UFC] Hall of Fame one day because of what he has brought to the sport. The excitement, performances and just embodying that kind of fighter spirit." [1:14:25]
Check out Justin Gaethje's post-fight interview following his latest win below: