UFC Hall of Famer makes feelings known on pupil Song Yadong's upcoming fight against Henry Cejudo: "Looking to make a statement"

A UFC Hall of Famer recently made his feelings known on Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong and what could be next for the winner. The bantamweight clash is scheduled to headline UFC Seattle, which takes place this Saturday.

Ad

After hinting at a potential retirement following his latest loss to Merab Dvalishvili, 'Triple C' decided to continue his career instead and appears to be motivated. Yadong, on the other hand, is currently the No.8-ranked UFC bantamweight and is looking to get back into the title picture after his latest loss to former champion Petr Yan.

During a recent conversation with The Schmo, Hall of Famer Urijah Faber shared his thoughts on his pupil taking on the former two-division champion. Faber lavished praise on Cejudo for his incredible accolades, but mentioned that Yadong is eager to make and ascend the rankings at his expense:

Ad

Trending

"[Yadong] Song has been a guy who has been constantly improving. Obviously, [Henry] Cejudo is one of the best mixed martial artists of all time...So much respect for that guy. Between the gold medals, multiple world championships and just the mentality to fight anybody...And we want the best Cejudo cause Song's looking at the belt, he's looking to make a statement...showcase a new skillset, a new level of his game." [1:37]

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out the full interview below:

Ad

Urijah Faber believes Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong winner could receive title shot

In addition to making his feelings known on his student Song Yadong fighting Henry Cejudo, Hall of Famer Urijah Faber shared his thoughts on the winner possibly receiving a title shot.

During the aforementioned interview, Faber mentioned that Yadong performed well against Petr Yan, and he believes a win at UFC Seattle will put him back in the title picture at 135 pounds:

Ad

"I think we're looking at a shot at the belt [with a win over Cejudo]...If you go back and watch the Yan fight, Song was the better guy on the feet, he had a couple things that maybe swayed the decision, but he's world championship caliber." [2:26]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.